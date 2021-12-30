Daniel, little son of Luis Miguel inherited the TALENT of the ‘Sol de México’ and thus sings: VIDEO

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most beloved actresses in the show, not only for her talent, but also for her charm, so much so that she conquered one of the most coveted celebrities.

The actress and Luis Miguel had a relationship between 2005 and 2009 that resulted in two sons, Miguel and Daniel.

Despite their relationship, things did not end very well for the family and the singer also assured that ‘El Sol de México’ does not give financial support Nor does he congratulate his children on their birthdays.

Although there is the absence of the father, Aracely has proven to be an incredible mom who enjoys spending many moments with her children.

The star shared a video in which it is observed that the family is enjoying the pool, while Miguel Gallego Arámbula, better known as Mickey, shows the talent that it carries inside.

The younger surprised when singing the song “Can’t stop this feeling“by Justin Timberlake, showing that he inherited the talents of his parents.

Recently Mickey turned 13 and Arámbula showed it off with a photograph of the birthday cake, celebrating in a discreet way.

On the other hand, despite showing that he knows how to sing, it seems that he does not intend to venture like his parents. “I have to respect the decision that they want to make because they are minors, and it does not depend on anyone else, it depends on me that I am their mother and my family, but they don’t want to be artists“Commented the actress.

