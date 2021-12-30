Dembélé does not renew with Barcelona and threatens to leave for free

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 15:35:58





Although it seemed that things were starting to turn out for the Blaugrana team, this Wednesday they suffered a setback that was difficult to overcome: Ousmane Dembélé refused, again, to renew his link with the club. According to Spanish media such as Sport and Mundo Deportivo, the player already had everything arranged to stamp his signature on the new contract, however, things have changed in the last hours.

As reported by the Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, in the last meeting that the agent and the club had this Wednesday, things reached the worst possible point for the Catalans. Romero pointed out that the representative demanded figures that the Catalans cannot pay.

On the other hand, Fabrizio Romano comments that the environment of the French striker will not speak to the Catalans again if they do not reach the price, so it seems that the future of Ousmane is, now more than ever, outside of Can Barça, since as of January he can reach an agreement to arrive for free at any team.

The new exit operation

On the other hand, the team is looking for equipment to Coutinho and Lenglet. The azulgranas they need to take out soccer players Of the template to register Ferran TorresHowever, the only way to do it is with the exit of players.

The Arsenal is very interested in the situation of Coutinho And, according to Sport, Barcelona would give all the facilities for the Brazilian to arrive in London. Lenglet, meanwhile, also lthe MA attention in the Premier LeagueAlthough no team has made a serious bid for him.