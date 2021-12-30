Does Livia Brito already want children? Will seek to be a mother in 2022 | Instagram

Livia Brito has not stopped working, however, the “Cuban” could take time to carry out new projects, being a mother would be one of them for this next 2022.

The TV actress, Livia Brito, who since her debut in “Triunfo del amor” has not stopped participating in novels and various productions, could put a pause in her career to become a mother.

Everything seems to indicate that the interpreter of “Fernanda linares placeholder image“In” La Desalmada “, Livia Brito Pestana, has found the perfect moment to start a new stage in her life and it would be next year when the Instagram celebrity materializes these plans.

Does Livia Brito already want children? She will seek to be a mother in 2022. Photo: Instagram Capture



It is worth mentioning that the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, born on July 21, 1986, is one of the most prominent figures on Instagram, who after her successful participation in José Alberto’s production, “El Güero” Castro, added more subscribers to his account with 6.8 million users.

While on another platform it is named as “the queen of tik tok“, Livia Brito has become a true assiduous in training what she herself documents through her social networks.

With the following year just around the corner, the actress of soap operas such as “Italian girl is coming to get married”, “I love you, I love you” and many others, Livia Brito Pestana, plans to put a permanent stop to her career to become a mother, this is how she has stated:

Yes, I already want to be a mother, I believe that two babies obviously all in their own time, their process, but I am already planning to be a mother, yes it is going ahead, but then I do another project, extern for the Hoy program.

Apparently famous for novels like “The Pilot“, he considers that he is in his best physical and work moment to bring children to the world and it is something that he has analyzed and mentally prepared as detailed by the” youtuber “.

Even the actor’s daughter, Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, is something he has dreamed of for a long time, he said.

I’ve been planning this since I was 15 years old, she said with a laugh. She is many years old and then it is time, I say it is not that I am traveling, but there is already a point of the woman in which you already have a maternity call and I think that it is my moment, he said.

Even the reality TV host like “Dancing for a Dream“And of plays such as” El Postero “, she commented that at the time of giving birth she would also take her time to enjoy that moment, so she thinks about a one-year retirement, the 35-year-old film actress would comment. years in films like “Flying low” and “The Perfect dictatorship”.

I think a one-year retreat. They are nine months pregnant, and then the time to be with my baby and later in what we recover, the women who, because we have a process and all that, would return, he sentenced.

With the following year around the corner, it is not uncommon for some celebrities to express their resolutions for 2022, such as Livia Brito, who despite scandals and television projects, her personal facet is also included for her upcoming plans to be carried out.

The 35-year-old Cuban has not stopped working, however she wants to take a break to commission the stork since she says she is ready to be a mother after pursuing such a dream for a few years.

“Yes, I already want to be a mother, I believe that two babies, obviously all in due time, their process, but I am already planning to be a mother, yes it is going ahead right now, but then I do another project,” she said for the Hoy program.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 15 years old,” he said with a laugh. “She is many years old and then it is time, I say it is not that she is old, but there is already a point of the woman in that already as you have a maternity call and I think that it is my moment,” he commented.

She is so cautious that the actress announced that as soon as she becomes a mother, she will take a long break to be with her baby, this could last for a year, she indicated.

“I think a one-year retreat, it’s nine months into my pregnancy, and then the time to be with my baby and then in what we women recover who, well, we have a process and all that, I return,” he sentenced.

