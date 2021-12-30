Dollar price today December 30, peso wins the session

Today Thursday, December 30, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.4651 per unit trending down in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 9.5 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.4696 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, on a day that started with gains, the exchange rate rebounded after the president’s morning conference Lopez Obrador affirm that he would very much like the Banxico support the economic growth of Mexico.

In the local scenario, this central bank is proposing to enable its own digital currency in the coming years, clarifying that it would consist of a digital currency but not a cryptocurrency.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.4696 – Sale: $ 20.4696

HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.04

: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.04 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 20.73

Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 20.73 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.08

Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.08 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 20.14

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 20.14 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.53 – Sale: $ 21.06

Buy: $ 19.53 – Sale: $ 21.06 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 21.17

Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 21.17 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 47,263.7 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.18 pesos, for $ 27.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

