Dominican Republic facing 10 challenges in 2022

The Dominican Republic faces major legislative reforms in 2022, as well as the challenge of curbing immigration from neighboring Haiti.

The criminal code

The legislature has on the agenda the approval of a new Penal Code, to replace the current one, which dates back to 1884, a reform considered necessary for the country, but which has been waiting for two decades due to controversies over the protection of various social rights.

Abortion, until now totally prohibited in the country, and the protection of the LGBTI community are the main workhorses that hinder the approval of the project.

Police reform

The Government intends to advance this year in the long-awaited reform of the National Police, a body much questioned for its violent methods, its lack of preparation and the corruption of its members.

This 2022 will be the year in which the measures proposed by a special commission are put into practice, among them the salary increase for agents and an improvement in the training and inspection programs of police work.

Immigration control

2022 should be the year in which the construction of the wall on the border with Haiti begins, a controversial project announced by President Luis Abinader in February of last year and which has not yet come out of paper.

The Dominican government has also promised to rigorously enforce immigration regulations, which could lead to the expulsion of tens of thousands of Haitians in an irregular situation, an issue that has been placed high on the executive’s agenda.

Fight against corruption

The Dominican judicial system will have a crucial year, with the commitment to advance in the investigation of corruption cases of the highest importance that have led important figures close to former President Danilo Medina to preventive detention.

The Office of the Prosecutor is also expected to conclude the investigations of other cases of corruption that affect the past administration, among them the second phase of the Odebrecht case, as well as the file on the alleged irregularities in the “surprise visits”, a social plan in the that Medina personally insisted.

Record in tourism

After recovering to pre-pandemic levels, Dominican tourism is challenged to make 2022 the best year in the history of this sector, the most important for the country’s economy. This year, the first works of new tourist developments in now-virgin areas, such as Pedernales or Miches, should also come off paper.

Debt reduction

The Dominican Republic has partly supported its brilliant economic recovery by increasing public debt; Now the challenge for the authorities must be to limit this liability and, especially, to reduce debt in dollars.

Two-thirds of Dominican debt is denominated in foreign currency, a risk factor in a year in which a possible rise in the dollar is expected.

Inflation control

Inflation, which has reached 7.7% year-on-year, is the main lame leg in the Dominican economic recovery and the factor that most worries the population.

Its control will be important both for the economic health of Dominican families and also to maintain popular favor towards the Abinader government.

The Caribbean Series

The Dominican Republic organizes in February, for the first time since 2016, the Caribbean Baseball Series, with the challenge of polishing the Quisqueya stadium in Santo Domingo to receive the best teams in the region.

The Dominicans, as hosts, will try to take their crown number 22, to confirm their status as a world power of baseball.

Women’s volleyball world cup

Las Reinas del Caribe, the emblematic Dominican volleyball team, attends the Volleyball World Cup in the Netherlands in full renovation.

After the withdrawal of the historic captain Prisilla Rivera from the courts, the spotlight will fall on first-rate players such as Niverka Marte, Bethania de la Cruz or Brayelin Martínez.

Athletics World Cup 2022

The Oregon Athletics World Cup (USA) will be one of the most anticipated dates in the Dominican sports calendar for 2022, specifically to see Marileidy Paulino perform in the 400 meters.

Paulino has had a national heroine vitola since his two medals won at the Tokyo Olympics and his subsequent successes in the Diamond League.