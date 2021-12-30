Eduardo Bennett talks about the arrival of Pedro Troglio to San Lorenzo and the possibility of signing Honduran players

2021-12-30

“They talk about San Lorenzo, but they can talk about Gallego Gonzales, Romagnoli who was the coach’s option, Óscar Ruggeri, Paulo Silas, Pipo Gorocito, Coloccini who are figures who shone. San Lorenzo has had strong players, but today they are in a position that they did not expect and years ago they were in Libertadores ”.

The former Honduran striker did not miss the moment to remember the great legends who have had to parade through the ranks of San Lorenzo throughout its history and the hard time the club went through.

“It has a lot of very special ingredients, Troglio is not going to find a team to uncork more. They are going to give him the possibility to reorganize the team, I think that’s why he is accepting it, since San Lorenzo does not have a good team, he will be observing, evaluating and putting together a good group ”.

The new challenge for Troglio in his native country arouses expert opinions and in our country there is one, Eduardo Bennett , former champion with San Lorenzo in 1995 and who knows the club and the coach very well after passing through the albo.

The departure of Pedro Troglio of Olympia Argentina’s San Lorenzo has caused a stir in the world of football, where there is much talk about his new challenge and who should fill his position on the meringues bench.

Eduardo at the time of being consulted about the comparisons of what Olympia and San Lorenzo mean after the arrival of Pedro Troglio at said institution.

“The comparisons: Olimpia is great here in Honduras because it has won titles and San Lorenzo is a great club in Argentina for its players and its people. That fan who is 4 degrees of temperature and is supporting, cries for losing a title “.

Bennett does consider that Troglio has the opportunity to sign Honduran players to that club, but he did not want to advance names so as not to create false expectations.

“If he can, he has that possibility and he can shelter him. I spoke with Bengtson when he was in Belgrano and I told him: “You have to run, sacrifice yourself and then see if you play, but first surrender, be passionate because people see that you are dedicated and committed.” I mention because Bengtson is a figure here and not there. The player from here who goes there and that Pedro Troglio gives him the opportunity, is someone who must be clear that he has to compete and go fight ”.

And he adds: “As a coach, I could say this would fit, but I don’t want to fulfill an expectation and maybe give that person hope and the coach isn’t even thinking about him.”

After leaving the merengue team, Eduardo does not believe that Olimpia is recommending the departure of his coach because of everything that the merengue team has represented.

“Olimpia is Olimpia, she is not the coach, a player, but rather an institution with history. Pedro Troglio came to enjoy what Olympia He was able to give him, it was not that he came, he gave him, no, Olympia gave him the opportunity to give him that, but with his ability he contributed so that he could find that way ”.

And he also advanced the way he considers that he will be received in San Lorenzo. “They will love it, embrace it, shelter it because of the statistical data that it has right now.”

In case Troglio called him to work with him in Argentina. “Of course I would say yes, I would like to and I would be contributing to an institution that you know, but he has his work group and that is something that is respected.”