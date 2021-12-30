Eduin Caz does not have covid-19: they reveal the condition that keeps him hospitalized | Famous

On Tuesday, December 28, a photograph of the singer went viral Eduin Caz where he can be seen in a hospital bed surrounded by medical personnel. After a wave of speculation about his health, on the night of this Wednesday 29 the representative agency of Grupo Firme sent a statement to give the details of his condition.
The vocalist of the group was subjected to a series of studies that revealed the existence of a “hiatal hernia”.
“A laryngeal stroboscopy was performed to visualize the vocal cords, finding suggestive data, he was given treatment and as a medical indication a gastric endoscopy was performed to rule out injury.”
The statement also explains that said study was carried out on December 28 and is what can be seen in the viralized photography on social networks.
“Leaving this procedure without any complications, finding the following findings: hiatal hernia with changes in the lining of the esophagus“, explains the shared document to the media.
Eduin Caz is under treatment
It is also reported that the vocalist of Grupo Firma is “resting and taking a treatment”, which will give results in the coming days.
The message was spread by Daisy Anahy, the singer’s wife, who added a few words to the image: “Thank you all for your concern and messages”.
What happened to Eduin Caz?
On the night of December 28, the alarms went off after Eduin Caz’s wife shared a photograph where the singer appears hospitalized and surrounded by medical personnel.
“First of all, God, everything is going to be fine.”, was the message that accompanied the image released by Daisy Anahy on Instagram.
A day later, Grupo Firme clarified the situation about the state of health of its vocalist, clearing the rumors of a possible contagion of covid-19.