Eduin Caz: why the singer of Grupo Firme was hospitalized in an emergency | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Eduin caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, worried his fans after his wife, Daysi Anahí, announced that the singer was hospitalized in an emergency. Hours before his health worsened, the interpreter of “El amor no fue pa ‘me” had shared with his followers that he was ill, as was his daughter.

The regional music singer’s wife shared on her Instagram account an image of Eduin caz lying on a gurney and around him some doctors checking him. “First of all, God, everything will be fine.”Daysi Anahí wrote, setting off the alarms and worrying her fans. What happened to the leader of Grupo Firme?

EDUIN CAZ HOSPITALIZED

Although there is no official information regarding what led the singer to be hospitalized, the truth is that days before getting sick, the vocalist published a story on Instagram revealing that during the winter season his defenses are lowered and his airways have some strong grievances. Therefore, the emergency would be due to respiratory issues, which would have worsened and today they have him in the hospital.

Eduin Caz shared a selfie of him (Photo: Grupo Firme / Instagram)

Weather conditions during the winter season are crucial to Eduin caz, as he also revealed that he suffers from asthma and at this time he usually uses the oxygen mask.

DOES EDUIN CAZ HAVE COVID-19?

After the latest news about his health, some Internet users have pointed out that the singer would have been infected with COVID-19. Speculation that increased after he was seen breathing with the help of the machine. However, the Mexican regional interpreter clarified that he occupied it for other health reasons.

Daysi Anahí shared the image of Eduin Caz lying on a hospital bed (Photo: Daysi Anahí / Instagram)

“That I am going to have COVID! No, I do not have COVID, lie, that is totally false. My true fans know that the cold kills me because I have asthma “, Eduin Caz was in charge of explaining on his Instagram account.

The singer added that he was forced to use medical assistance due to being very tired from the recent tour of Firm Group.