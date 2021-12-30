El Salvador Bonds Post Worst Performance in the World, Bloomberg Notes

Investors fear that it will not pay them the bonds they bought and are cautious about issuing bonds in Bitcoin, says the outlet.

With losses of almost 30%, the bonds of El Salvador “registered the worst performance in the world”, indicates a note published this Thursday in the portal of Bloomberg, a prestigious American financial and securities advisory company.

According to the note, the $ 800 million in Salvadoran bonds that mature in early 2023 “are now priced below 80 cents on the dollar, indicating skepticism that holders will receive repayment on time.”

Bloomberg shows in a graph how El Salvador’s bonds have collapsed since May of this year, just when the new Legislative Assembly began, dominated by New Ideas, whose first decisions were the removal of five magistrates from the Supreme Court of Justice and of the Attorney General.

In another graph entitled “The worst in the world” makes a comparison of the fall of the bonds of El Salvador against those of North America, South America and Central America, Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and none reflects the resounding decline in Salvadoran titles.

That is why investors fear that the country will have the ability to pay them the bonds they bought since the closest ones to expire are in 2023.

Bondholders’ concerns are more conventional: They see a developing nation that has a large budget deficit and it may get to the point where it is unable or unwilling to pay its debt. Gross debt grew to 89% of gross domestic product in 2020 and is on track to reach 98.6% in the next five years, according to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), ”says the Bloomberg note.

The publication adds that, for example, El Salvador’s bonds maturing in 2052 were trading at 116 cents on the dollar in April amid optimism that the country would obtain a loan with the IMF for $ 1.3 billion, which was expected to prop up the Salvadoran finances are tight, but investors are now being pessimistic because “the prices of those notes, which expire in 2052, have since plummeted to 62 cents.”

“El Salvador has had a very difficult bond curve to negotiate, but this is arguably the worst it has ever had,” says William Blair’s Lou, quoted in the article.

Bitcoin bonds could complicate more

According to the analysis carried out by the American financial and stock market advisory company, the fall in bonds in the market shows that, despite all the excitement that President Nayib Bukele generated in certain circles by adopting Bitcoin as legal tender , using public money to buy cryptocurrencies, traditional financiers have doubts.

“They are especially cautious about their intention to sell $ 1 billion in dollar-denominated debt early next year, and they are concerned that the International Monetary Fund is unwilling to provide financial support given unconventional economic plans and growing tensions with the US. .UU. ”, Says the note.

On November 20, Bukele announced that he would issue $ 1 billion in Bitcoin bonds in 2022 and that from the sale of those securities $ 500 million will be used to build “Bitcoin City” and the other $ 500 million to buy more bitcoins.

For analysts consulted by Bloomberg, the concern of investors is that Bukele does not inspire confidence.

“Having an unpredictable man who controls everything does not inspire much confidence in anyone,” says Carlos de Sousa, an investor at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich, cited in post.

Sousa notes that Bukele “went beyond promoting Bitcoin. You have a president exchanging Bitcoin on his phone with government money, and that is unprecedented. “