Elon Musk assures that the robot that Tesla develops could have its own personality like those of Star Wars

The billionaire owner of Tesla made headlines again for his eccentric comments, now referring to the future of the Tesla Bot, an automated robot that is under development by his company and that according to Elon Musk could become more than a machine to do useful tasks, evolving into an android capable of developing its own personality.

“I think the possibilities are endless”, Musk said in August when he discussed the future of this idea he is developing. “It is not exactly in Tesla’s primary mission directive to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy, but making a humanoid robot capable of interacting with the environment and helping in a variety of ways is very important to the world.” .

In a later interview with Lex Fridman, the CEO of Tesla, he hinted that the Tesla Bot could be more than just a machine. He talked about how the company’s robot, which looks like something out of a science fiction movie, has the ability to become a human partner in the interview.

He also speculated that they might become humanoid like R2D2 or C3PO from the Star Wars franchise.

“Over time, the Bot can acquire a different personality”, added. “It’s not like all robots are the same. That personality, or whatever you want to call it, can be adapted to the owner “.

This is a bold statement from the business mogul, who has previously questioned the notion that artificial intelligence (AI) is necessary to improve technology.

Musk, who has claimed that the vast majority of AI achievements can be achieved without it, now wants to develop one and surely It will be amazing to see how something like a Tesla Bot can function as a companion while maintaining some degree of distinction with or without minimal AI.

Musk has repeatedly stated that the main goal of the Tesla Bot will be to relieve people of repetitive and stressful tasks. During the presentation of the Tesla Bot, Musk also brought up the topic of future labor shortages, which can be solved by robots like the Tesla Bot.

