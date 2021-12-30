Elon Musk owes $ 11 billion in taxes

Getty Images Elon Musk owes $ 11 billion to the US Treasury.

Billionaire Elon Musk will end 2021 with one of the largest tax debts in US history. After the sale of shares of the Tesla company, Musk owes the treasury about 11 billion dollars.

The staggering number of taxes that the CEO of Tesla will have to pay is derived from his stock shares during 2021. This year he sold shares of the car manufacturer for 14 billion dollars.

The magnate broke records of contribution to the US Treasury. For any other human being, the figure is unimaginable. Not for the founder of Tesla, who has an estimated net worth of $ 280 billion according to data published by Forbes magazine.

Musk is a social media celebrity. He constantly interacts with his more than 62 million Twitter followers. In November, the CEO of Tesla asked his audience if he should sell 10% of his company’s shares.

“There has been a lot of talk about unrealized profits as a way to avoid paying taxes so I propose to sell 10% of my shares in Tesla. Do they support it? ”Tesla consulted. He obtained the most varied responses to his query.

Tesla could pay more than 11 billion

One of the fears of large tax-based entrepreneurs in the United States is the law known as “Build Back Better.” The project, promoted by the Biden administration, contemplates an increase in tax collections.

If approved, Elon Musk will see his tax burden increased by 8%. Taking into account the figures that the employer handles, we would be talking about a millionaire sum.

As CNN reports, the bill has a slim chance of passing. However, this was not the case when Elon Musk decided to sell 10% of Tesla shares.

Elon Musk’s forecast of the arrival of humans on Mars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk considered that in less than a decade his company will be able to safely transport humans to Mars.

“The general objective is to make life multiplanetary and allow humanity to become a space civilization,” he said Tuesday in an interview with Lex Fridman.

Asked about when SpaceX will be able to transport humans to that planet, Musk did not hesitate: “At best, 5 years. In the worst case, 10 years ”.

The businessman is convinced of his mission: to expand the limits of the human race, to make it an interplanetary race.

He indicated that the great challenge will be the transfer of animals to the red planet.

“It would be a new frontier and a good opportunity to reimagine the nature of a government. I would suggest having a direct democracy, so that people vote directly on something, instead of a representative democracy, “he said.

Several of his detractors accuse Musk of exaggerating the dates. In 2018 he had made this same forecast. That time he had indicated that humans could travel to Mars by the year 2024. Failure to meet that deadline earned him hundreds of criticisms.

