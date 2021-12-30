Elon Musk, ready to reveal the most coveted mystery about the creator of Bitcoin

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Will the most precious mystery of the world of cryptocurrencies be unveiled? In principle, billionaire Elon Musk seems to agree with many that hyper-secret cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo could be Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the digital currency bitcoin.

“You can look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas,” the CEO of Tesla told the artificial intelligence researcher. Lex fridman in a podcast released this week, when asked what he thinks about Nakamoto’s true identity.

The Tesla billionaire claimed that while he “obviously” doesn’t know exactly who created bitcoin, Szabo’s theories seem central to the creation of the world’s leading cryptocurrency, according to Business Insider.

Who created Bitcoin

“It seems that Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone, responsible for the evolution of these ideas”, express. “He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I’m not sure that’s here or there. But he seems to be more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else, “he added.

Bitcoin was first disseminated in October 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for what people thought could be one person, or perhaps several.

In this regard, in 2014 a team of linguistic researchers studied Nakamoto’s bitcoin white paper along with the writings of Szabo and 10 other possible creators; In this sense, they found that the results were indisputable.

“The number of linguistic similarities between Szabo’s writing and the bitcoin whitepaper is staggering,” the researchers noted, adding that “none of the other possible authors came close to such a good match.”

A 2015 New York Times report also attributed the invention of bitcoin to Szabo, who spoke publicly about the history of bitcoin and blockchain technology, but has repeatedly denied claims that he is the anonymous inventor behind the digital asset. Another reason he is related to bitcoin is his creation of the cryptocurrency “bit gold” in 1998.

Musk assured that he does not believe that there is much importance behind the identity of the creator of bitcoin. What is a name anyway? It is a name, attached to an idea. What does it really mean?

Sale of shares

On the other hand, Musk has again sold 934,090 shares of the company worth more than 1,019 million dollars (901 million euros at the current exchange rate), according to documents from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) consulted by the Europa Press agency.

Musk sold more Tesla shares

Thus, since last November 8, the manager has disposed of 9% of his stake in the company, for a total amount of 16,048 million dollars (14,202 million euros at the current exchange rate).

Thus, it has sold more than 15.33 million shares (1.53% of the total of Tesla’s outstanding shares) out of the total of 170.5 million shares it owned. Previously, Musk held about 17% of the company’s capital, now that figure has been reduced to 15.45%.

Musk commented in an interview last week that he had already dumped “enough” shares and later clarified on his Twitter account that he is “almost done” cutting his stake in Tesla.

These operations came after Musk’s followers voted in favor of selling 10% of their stake, valued at about $ 21 billion, in a Twitter poll organized by the company’s CEO himself.

In yesterday’s trading session, the company rose 2.09% in the bars prior to the market opening, with a price per share of $ 1,111.19, compared to $ 1,088.47 at the close of the market on Tuesday.

KEEP READING:

The free dollar rose to $ 206: it approached its record and stretched the exchange rate gap to 100%

Wall Street Seeks to Consolidate Earnings After All-Time High Hit by S&P 500

Markets: There was profit taking for stocks, but Argentine bonds rose again

The free dollar grew 30 percentage points less than inflation in 2021 and may rise in the summer