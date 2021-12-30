Emilio Desimoni | He is 64 years old, graduated from doctor and encourages everyone to pursue their dreams | Twitter | Viral | Photos | Trends | Social networks | Argentina | stories | nnda nnrt | STORIES

Through the social networks, the story of Emilio Desimoni, a man Argentinian 64-year-old who has just graduated from a doctor. In conversation with a local media outlet, he shared details of his history and the reasons that led him to study medicine.

His case went viral after, through his Twitter account, he shared a photo in front of the door of the School of Medicine of the Buenos Aires’ University. “What started in 2016, as a way to go through a slump, ended up being a beautiful 6-year journey, and yesterday I received my degree as a doctor, at 64. The health system trembles”, wrote.

What he did not imagine was that the image was to be seen by thousands of people. In a few days, his publication exceeded 200 thousand ‘likes’ and was filled with hundreds of messages of congratulations.

Photo: @DesimoniEmilio

The reasons that led him to study medicine when he was “older”

In conversation with the medium Crónica, Emilio told how it was that he was encouraged to study medicine when he was “older”.

“My old man had tried to study medicine, but he couldn’t. He always wanted to. At that time I was driven a lot to study medicine, but the last thing I did was pay attention to my old man and then I started another career “, explained the now doctor, whose father worked as an employee in a telecommunications company.

In 1976, Emilio began studying engineering, a career that he left after a year. At that time, she was studying Physics, from which she graduated and began working as a teacher at the National University of San Martín. Years later, he began working as a teacher at the National University of San Isidro Raúl Scalabrini Ortíz, at the same time that he worked in a private company in the systems sector.

Later, and when he had the opportunity and time, he encouraged himself to study medicine; Nevertheless, things were not easy since I had already tried to study the degree in previous opportunities. What he said was discouraging him was the difficult social and economic situation in the southern country.

“I have a small business. We have been through a lot of crises and I got the impression (at the end of 2015) that another was coming. I was going to get depressed at the office not knowing what to do. Several times I had tried to start medicine, when I set the date it had already passed. Being a university graduate you can sign up whenever you want. I enrolled in October 2015, in December I took free subjects (of the Basic Common Cycle) because they took a long time to give me the equivalences that were correlative and in 2016 I entered “, he detailed.

Being a graduate of the UBA, directly approved several courses. That is how in 2016 he was already studying the first year of a medical degree at 57 years old.

In the School of Medicine, he not only learned everything related to health, but he also had to face one or another obstacle: “There were difficulties, due to age. In embryology my assistant tells me to ‘present yourself to be an assistant’. After approving it, I tried to do the little school to be an assistant and on the day of the interview we introduced ourselves (with my classmates), the owner calls everyone except me and when he is about to finish he takes me to the corridor and says’ here we work with boys, not with old men. ‘ Some of those I have had “, He said.

In addition, they have asked him on more than one occasion “how old are you?” or “What are you doing here?”. Despite this, he did not give up and continued to take his subjects until he became ad honorem assistant in the chair of Physiology.

Since the pandemic began, Emilio, like most students, had to adapt to virtuality. From March 2020 to March 2021 “Nobody could go” To classes, But when he already had both doses of the vaccine, he resumed his activities.

Finally, and after 5 years, he managed to graduate with the Gynecology subject on Friday, December 17. “Now I say that it is not impossible to do it, nothing is impossible when you feel like it “He told the media Infobae.