Energy Bureau approves a 16.8% increase in the electricity bill for the first quarter of 2022

Unanimously, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau approved today, Thursday, an increase of 3.67 cents or 16.8% in the electricity bill for the first quarter of 2022.

For an average residential customer, consuming 800 kilowatt-hours, the bill will go up from $ 174.66 to $ 204.02, or an additional $ 29.36 per month between January and March.

According to the resolution and order of the Energy Bureau, of which The new day obtained a copy, the cost per kilowatt-hour will increase from 21.83 to 25.50 cents.

In the 20-page document, the independent regulator did not detail the impact for commercial or industrial subscribers, who tend to have a higher energy cost.

Originally, the increase requested by the consortium LUMA Energy, on behalf of the Electric Power Authority (AEE), was 4,053 cents or 18.4%.

The president of the Energy Bureau, Edison Avilés, said in a press release: “The role of the Bureau is to make a balance in the public interest. This implies ensuring that excessive expenses are not passed on to the consumer, but it still means avoiding the actions that led the Authority to bankruptcy. Unfortunately, fuel costs increased and this requires an adjustment to ensure the continuous operation of the electrical system”.