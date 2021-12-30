enter the New Years celebration in the metaverse

Bloomberg – If you’re looking for a way to ring in the New Year without waiting in long lines or exposing yourself to Covid-19, now you can attend a celebration without having to leave your home.

However, you will have to leave the physical world. As with many things these days, it will happen in the metaverse.

Cryptocurrency giant Digital Currency Group and real estate firm Jamestown, which owns One Times Square in Manhattan, will recreate the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop site in Decentraland, a blockchain-based virtual world.

The space will launch on December 31st with the global party “MetaFest 2022”, where virtual guests can participate in immersive games, share on rooftop terraces and, yes, watch a virtual ball descend in Times Square.

The New Years Eve party will be one of a host of virtual events that have taken place in the Decentraland metaverse, an immersive environment in which people can interact through avatars and make purchases online – “within this world ”- of things like clothing and even land through digital tokens. Barbados announced this month that it would open a virtual embassy in Decentraland, while virtual music festivals held in this space have drawn crowds featuring celebrities like Paris Hilton. (This New Year, Hilton will be playing electronic music on its virtual island within Roblox, a rival platform.)

For Simon Koster, director of real estate at Digital Currency Group, the future of real estate is in the metaverse. He does not consider the virtual world to be a replacement for the real one, but rather a complement that gives people around the world access to events that they normally could not attend or, in the case of this year, cannot attend due to covid.

“A lot of my plans over the past few weeks and the next few weeks have been canceled, but this one will stick,” Koster said by phone. “Ironically, I have never seen the ball drop in person. I have always wanted to do it, but there has always been some impediment. I’m looking forward to seeing the ball drop for virtually the first time. “

