Eric Adams unveils his plan to combat covid-19 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

New York’s mayor-elect held a press conference Thursday to let the world know “how New Yorkers react in times of crisis.” Through his administration that response, he says, he will work closely with community leaders and “credible messengers” to help him establish successful strategies against the spread.
One of the priorities is how the pandemic will be managed in schools, and for that it will take into account three things in particular:
Duplicate quarantine protocols
Send millions of quick tests to students and teachers
Strengthen security measures for the omicron variant through masks.
Difference between this administration and the previous one
Talking about the difference between outgoing Mayor Bill De Blasio’s administration and his own, he says, improve communication with community leaders, and push for an initiative for community leaders to New Yorkers Get Their Second Vaccination, since there are many who only received the first vaccine.
Precisely for this reason, he indicated, he will maintain the mandate of the vaccine, but did not rule out that he could change them as the virus changes closely: “we will make adjustments depending on what we are seeing,” but for now, even this remains unchanged. .
However, he indicated that his idea is to be “cooperative” and not generate antagonism or punish people because he prefers “to communicate and collaborate with businesses”, which have already been hit hard by this crisis, to ensure that city services are not interrupted, even if it will not remove fines from businesses that do not comply.
Faced with the issue of when the tests should be done, the mayor assured that he will make these available to New Yorkers since there will be a campaign to teach New Yorkers not only how to get tested, especially those of rapid tests, which include rapid PCRs.
Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, who was present at the conference, said his main recommendation is that these should be done primarily if: 1) someone has the symptoms or 2) is meeting with more people.
The mayor’s message continues to be the importance of vaccines: “ Vaccines do an extraordinary job to prevent hospitalizations and death. The data specifically shows that. And it is the most important thing that people must understand: it is the most important weapon ”.
Eric Adams acknowledged that the numbers of COVID-19 infections are extremely high, but he showed that with tools such as vaccination, the results are very different from those suffered in the first months of the pandemic.
