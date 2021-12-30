Eric del Castillo: With a large garden and a beautiful pool, this is his mansion in CDMX that he sold

Without a doubt, the family of the Castle It is one of the most beloved and popular in the entertainment world, so practically everything they do steals spotlight in the different media.

Now, the prestigious celebrity became a topic of conversation on social networks after it was reported that Eric del Castillo and his wife made the decision to sell their luxurious home they had in Mexico City.

It was precisely Veronica del Castillo, daughter of the first actor, who confessed that her parents put up for sale the mansion they had in the capital because they have the objective of moving to the city of Los Angeles in the state of California in the United States.

In a conference, the young woman explained that Erik del Castillo and his wife want to be closer to their daughter, Kate del Castillo, one of the actresses with the greatest projection in the world in recent years.

“They have already sold it, but they have not moved yet. They are looking for a smaller and smaller house because that house is huge,” he confessed during an interview with the “Sale el Sol” program.

This is the mansion of Eric de Castillo

Through their social networks, different media have shared endless photographs in which they demonstrate the luxuries they have Eric del Castillo and his wife.

The property has finishes that give it a touch of elegance; its dining room has a brown table with ten chairs that match perfectly with every corner of the property.

One of the most enviable aspects of the property is a giant window that has a view of the elegant garden.

As if that were not enough, the mansion has a pool in which Eric del Castillo and their relatives enjoy the weekends.

