Erik Lira in details of being the fifth celestial reinforcement

Cruz Azul undertook its renewal plan and encourages the transfer market with a view to its fifth incorporation: Erik Lira, an element that belongs to Pumas

MEXICO.- Blue Cross keep moving the transfer market in Liga MX and tonight he practically tied his fifth reinforcement, considered one of the players with the best projection of Mexican soccer.

He is the midfielder of Pumas, Erik Lira, who at 21 years of age has stood out with the University Club and has even been summoned and received praise from the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, who called the containment wheel for the friendly on October 29 against Ecuador (90 minutes) and of December 8 against Chile (45 minutes), in which the “Tata” highlighted the performance of Erik.

If everything goes according to plan, Cruz Azul and Pumas They will complete between Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December all the administrative procedures for the purchase of 100 percent of the federative rights of Lira, for an estimated amount between 3.5 and 4.5 million dollars, according to sources consulted by ESPN.

The signing of Lira supposes a blow on the table for Cruz Azul, which continues to rejuvenate the workforce in a winter market in which he adds 11 casualties, but also the hiring of the Uruguayan Christian Tabó (28 years old) and the Mexicans Uriel Antuna (24), Carlos Rodríguez (24) and Erik Lira (21), as well as the loan with option to buy from Alejandro Mayorga (24).

What’s more, ESPN reported this Wednesday that Blue Cross He has already put on the table an offer to sign the Argentine striker from Boca Juniors, Cristian Pavón, 25, as well as the search for a central defender in South America whose name has been kept secret until now.

As for the casualties, Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Josué Reyes, Alexis Peña and Roberto Alvarado, while ESPN has been able to confirm that Luis Romo will be Rayados de Monterrey’s player in the exchange for Charly Rodríguez, and Jonathan Rodríguez will be sold to Al-Nassr of the First Division of Saudi Arabia.

Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez are transferable and they are looking for a team, since they do not enter into the plans of coach Juan Reynoso.