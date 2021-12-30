Everything you need to know about the New Year’s celebration in Times Square – Telemundo New York (47)

The world is preparing to celebrate the arrival of a new year and New York City officials are ready to welcome thousands of people in Times Square, although the festivities will be marred by the Omicron variant.

The iconic descent of the Times Square sphere is one of the largest and most historic New Years celebrations in the world. In recent years, up to 100,000 people used to spend New Year’s Eve in the famous square, and millions more watched it at home on television.

But this year the celebration will be less crowded. Mayor Bill de Blasio declared last week that only 15,000 fully vaccinated people will be able to enter the observation areas on December 31.

The first celebration in Times Square was a fireworks display that took place in 1904 by The New York Times to inaugurate its new headquarters in the area. And the first New Year’s Eve sphere descent celebration atop One Times Square occurred three years later, in 1907.

Since then, seven versions of the dial have been designed to welcome in the New Year. Last year’s event, for example, was framed by numbers six feet tall and weighing 1,080 pounds.

WHAT TIME DOES THE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION START IN TIMES SQUARE?

According to the official Times Square website, the celebration begins shortly before 6 p.m.

At around 6 p.m., the sphere will rise to the top of the flagpole at One Times Square (Broadway at 43rd Street).

Then later, at exactly 11:59 pm, the sphere will make its 60-second descent down the flagpole to welcome in the New Year.

WATCH THE EVENT ONLINE

If you’re a crowd-lover who prefers to celebrate in the comfort of a warm home, you can still watch the descent of the sphere live on various websites including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall .net.

In addition, the Jamestown real estate firm, which owns the building from which the sphere descends, has developed a New Year’s Eve app that allows users to “explore the virtual world of Times Square” and broadcast the event live, according to organizers.

The event will be available for viewing via the commercial-free webcast from 6 pm on December 31 to 12:15 am on January 1, 2022.

WELCOME TO 2022 AT TIMES SQUARE

But if you are fully vaccinated and determined to welcome 2022 in the famous square, before embarking on the trip you should consider that the event is subject to a reduced quota. Visitors won’t be able to enter the Times Square viewing areas until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, much later than in previous years.

Note that as of December 31, 2021, at least 14 days must have elapsed after your second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after your single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. single dose to enter the plaza.

Those unable to get vaccinated due to a medical condition will need to show a negative COVID-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test taken within 72 hours of the event, the Mayor’s Office warned.

Visitors must enter from Sixth or Eighth Avenue. As needed, the police will close the blocks as they fill up to the north, street by street.

The exact hours that the blocks will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic will depend on when visitors begin to arrive.

In previous years, vehicular traffic from 45th Street to 48th Street in Times Square was closed early in the morning, while at 3 p.m., the streets were closed from 42nd Street to 49th Street between Sixth and Fifth Street. Eighth avenue.

The Times Square website also warns that visitors will not be able to return to the square for any reason after leaving the event.

THE BEST THING IS TO TRAVEL BY TRAIN

And don’t even think about driving to Times Square – you’ll be faced with road closures, a major security presence, and nowhere to park. City officials warn that the best way to get to Times Square will be by public transportation, specifically the subway.

Because Times Square is such a popular New Year’s Eve destination, it’s so easy to get there no matter where you come from in the five boroughs. You can opt for lines A, C, E, N, Q, R, W, 1, 2, 3, 7 and 42nd Street Shuttle stop in Times Square. You can also use the newly opened tunnel connecting Times Square to the 42nd Street-Bryant Park BDFM Station, or take the 4, 5, 6 or 7 train to Grand Central and transfer to the 42nd Street Shuttle.

HOW TO GET TO TIMES SQUARE FROM NEW JERSEY

If you take New Jersey public transportation to Penn Station, board the 2 or 3 train to Times Square 42nd Street.

If you use the New Jersey Transit to the Port Authority bus terminal, you can walk from the bus station to Times Square.

If you ride the PATH to the World Trade Center, you can transfer to subway lines A, C, E, 2 or 3.

If you are taking the PATH to 33rd Street, you can transfer to the N, Q, R or W subway lines.

HOW TO GET TO TIMES SQUARE FROM LONG ISLAND

If you’re riding the Long Island Railroad to Penn Station, you can transfer to subway lines A, C, E, 1, 2, or 3.

STREET CLOSURE

NYPD has not yet released details of the Dec. 31 street closures, but in recent years, all cross-city traffic has been closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues, and the area between 42nd and 42nd streets. 49 is also closed from 3pm that day.

Most of the streets that make up the celebration area began closing at 11 a.m., and depending on the number of visitors, the closures could extend from 34 to 59 streets.

Entry points for the observation area include the following: 38th Street and 8th Avenue; 38th Street and 6th Avenue; 46th Street from 8th to 6th Avenue; 49 from 8th to 6th avenue; 52nd Street from 8th to 6th Avenue; Calle 56 from 8th to 6th Avenue.

THE OBJECTS YOU CANNOT ENTER

These items are not allowed inside Times Square on New Years Eve, per NYPD guidelines:

Umbrella

Backpacks and large bags

Alcoholic drinks

Lawn chairs or other folding chairs

Picnic blankets

Large refrigerators

IDENTIFICATION, PROOF OF VACCINATION AND SANITARY RESTRICTIONS

Visitors must show proof of complete vaccination and valid photo identification.

Attendees will be required to wear masks.

The viewing areas will have a space limit to allow physical distancing.

Visitors will not be allowed to enter until 3:00 pm

Open here for more details on biosafety protocols.

NYC COVID SAFE APP

Want a quick and easy way to show proof of vaccination? Download the NYC COVID SAFE app.

To celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square you must show a complete vaccination record and valid photo ID, and the NYC COVID SAFE app will be your ticket for quick and easy entry.

The app is free, available in multiple languages, and can be used by those vaccinated outside of New York State.

Just download NYC COVID SAFE for iOS or Android, scan your vaccination card and photo ID, and use the app to register on New Year’s Eve.