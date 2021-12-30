“Excuse me, who are you?”, A new form of WhatsApp scam

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging Most used by millions of people around the world, whether it is to solve personal, work or school issues, it is a means of communication that offers many advantages.

Being one of the most popular platforms, it also becomes the preferred means of scammers to obtain money either through blackmail or other types of situations that violate the privacy of users.

How the scam happens

“Excuse me, who are you? I found your number in my address book” is one of the messages that scammers use to start a conversation with victims and thus gain their trust, according to what was published on the WABetainfo portal.

But the intention of these people is not to solve with whom they are speaking, but to gain the trust of the people so that they later add them to their popular social networks such as Facebook or Instagram

Once this is done, they start the second part of the plan, which is only to obtain money. The conversation that scammers have to get them added to their personal networks is through common questions, such as what the person’s name is, what they work for and how old they are.

The intention behind all this is to steal personal information, be it photos or Facebook contacts, which they then use to blackmail their victims in exchange for some money.

Sometimes they resort to threats in case they do not get what they want, since all they want is to receive money, in most cases the scam continues for a while.

This type of scam method can even cause damage to the victims’ emotional level. The recommendation to avoid these situations is to raise the security filters in the WhatsApp account.

