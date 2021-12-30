Exercise table for Barcelona, ​​by Fèlix Riera

Now that the cultural publication Hänsel * i Gretel * Its first five years ago we wanted to contribute to the impulse of Barcelona with twelve exercises arising from the articles published in hanseligretel.cat and its magazine Compendium .

A great majority of literary works since the Bible to this day they have the purpose of showing us, through fiction and history, the importance of exercising properly to learn and be able to live. A substantial part of the literature is based on warning of the need to put into practice what has been learned if we want to evolve in life. If men stop practicing the exercises in order to achieve specific goals, they will fade over time until they are lost. The same thing happens to cities. By giving up exercise to achieve their goals, they end up not reaching them.

May this observation serve to warn that Barcelona needs to get in shape, both physically and mentally. The crises that have devastated the city, such as the economic one in 2008, the politics that dragged on since 2012, marked by the process, or the health crisis due to the covid, have not served to draw up a city project capable of converting the crisis on opportunity. Nobody can say that Barcelona has not tried.

Although the city has been able to create conditions for the fight against inequality, being more aware of its weaknesses, it has not promoted a city project properly oriented to overcome problems. To recover Barcelona we have to create a new exercise table that will allow us to put it back in shape. The city built with poetics, with pictorial gestures, prophetic architecture, cosmopolitanism, bohemia, the city of upheaval, industry, the laborious city, has lost much of its ability to rise up as a result of being carried away by the inertia of the last.

View of Barcelona with the Cathedral and the Sagrada Familia MANE THORNY

In order to change this trend of lack of a project, it is necessary to promote a new exercise table, as maragallismo did at the time. The 1992 Olympic Games, seen from this perspective, allow us to understand that the figure of politicians would have to be closer to the figure of a coach than an agitator, more willing to prepare the best exercises to regain the shape of the city than to turn her into an imaginary patient. For that, we have to ask the policy to reactivate and develop the table of exercises necessary to establish the recovery of the spirit of improvement, confidence, the mobilizing value of responsibility and the construction role of the city of the private sector.

It is necessary to rethink new exercises for Barcelona and move towards a new city project where respect for the past does not hold it back. Exercises to shape metropolitan Barcelona or, what is the same, to underline that Barcelona can only survive the weight of its past if it is fully developed in the present in relation to other cities. The exercises have to summon citizens to project it. The health, economic, social and political crisis generated by the covid virus cannot make Barcelona ground zero for European cities because it does not have a project that activates the potential of the city. Getting in shape is the question.

Exercises table

one

Barcelona has to go back to the practice of thinking and rethinking itself as a city. In the same way that thinking about the world is recognizing oneself, thinking about Barcelona requires all cultural, social, political and economic actors to recognize themselves in the city and be motivated to debate and expand the framework of actions.





one

Barcelona needs to regain the creative impulse of the action, opening itself up to consider as its own projects that not only leave the institutional sphere.



one

The dynamics of cities is the product of their tensions, contradictions, debates and disagreements, but above all, of not cutting the circuit that generates creative events in which talent overflows the limits of the same city.



one

The memory of the city is expressed in its monuments and the gazetteer needs, in the manner of the Nomenclature Officielle des Voies Públiques et Priveés in Paris, to include information on events, characters and places. The continuity of cities is based on the ability to associate the past with the construction of the present and future city.



one

Repair the gap between contemporary events and the development of the city. Barcelona has to repair this fracture, which is expressed in polemics, in favor of a greater participation of contemporary art in the story of

the city. The controversies associated with the placement of the sculpture Calcetín by Antoni Tàpies in the Oval Room of the MNAC should be avoided and its final placement in the place where it was intended should be reconsidered.



one

Improving the understanding of what is contemporary implies introducing artistic creation in secondary education centers, through contact

between artists and students, as argued by Carles Giner, co-director of En Residència at the Institut de Cultura de Barcelona.



one

Restore the division between the centers of creation and the peripheries by activating the exercise of opening our eyes, not only to see but above all to look at what surrounds us and enriches the development of centers (plural of events) before the static center. The metropolitan reality is the field of artistic events that connect the system of the cities that constitute it.



one

Motivating more richness and complexity implies observing, as Claret Serrahima indicates, that “Barcelona’s culture is like white rice, it is edible, but it has no flavor, obviously there is a problem with ingredients”. It would try to give more freedom and resources to those responsible for the cultural institutions of Barcelona. To re-equip the directors of the network of cultural institutions with a more ambitious institutional governance framework and with the necessary resources to incorporate more flavorful and spicier ingredients and leave the white rice diet behind.



one

Gain more elasticity so that the unfinished, creative city prevails in the finished city, everything in its place. Elasticity because the unfinished city that Manuel Guerrero proposes with other authors is the one that extends as a reality in process thanks to culture, education, the critical and poetic vision of the city. The process has to avoid the cultural ambush, the return to the forest as an escape from the finished, fortified city.



one

Activate the areas of the city that have become spaces of lost opportunities, as highlighted by Miquel Molina in relation to the Montjuïc mountain, which can also be extended to the Ciutadella park, the three chimneys, the coastline or the Paral·lel. The pending subjects of metropolitan impact need to regain strength, ambition of objectives and establish collaboration between public and private entities.



one

Draw up a city strategy to take advantage of the flow of information, errors, successes, stimuli and research that have been given to the main initiatives of festivals and cultural institutions in the city, where a hybrid culture between reality and reality is beginning to unfold. artificial intelligence. Initiatives such as Sónar, Primavera Sound, CaixaForum, CCCB, Àfora- Foco, la Virreina or Macba, among others, are deploying a city logic based on change and dialectical resistance – collaboration between human culture and the culture of artificial intelligence.



one

The city as a bridge, as architecture of non-limited spaces, is revealed from the attitude of the artists who are one of the bases / tracks to recover the shape of Barcelona. The return of the artists to the city, recovering the status of the creators of the city, understood as a factor for the recovery of their musculature for the evolution of the Barcelona known in the Barcelona that we will know. Stimulate the return of artists as a basis to anticipate the challenges we face as a society; to return to the city after being abandoned to the forest after the economic crisis of 2006, like the characters in the story of Hänsel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm. The builders of bridges between the sensible fact, from the thought of ideas, and the political fact, to make them possible.

