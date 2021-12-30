Fnac lowers the price of this powerful 21.5-inch iMac € 160

Precisely, the model that we find on offer is equipped with a processor Intel Core i5 , which together with its 8 GB RAM memory and a 256GB SSD , make it offer us great performance to execute all kinds of tasks. In the same element, the iMac integrates stereo speakers, FaceTime HD and microphone, so we will not need any external element to make video calls from the computer.

Although it is considered a desktop computer, it is an All in One type, that is, in a single element we have all the hardware to save space and not have the famous towers and all the cables behind the table in the middle. In this case, on a 21.5-inch diagonal monitor and an attractive design, the iMac houses all the hardware-level components that we usually find in a tower or inside a laptop.

The screen is an LED-backlit model that offers a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels and has a diagonal of 54.61 cm. As extras, when buying this iMac on sale, it will be accompanied by the keyboard Magic Keyboard and an Apple Magic Mouse, so we will have everything we need to start using the equipment right out of the box.

As a graphics card, it has an Intel Iris Graphics 640 integrated on the board, while in the section of connectivity It should be noted that in addition to WiFi and Bluetooth, it has an SDXC card slot, four USB ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI and VGA. The exact measurements of this 21.5-inch iMac are 52.8 x 17.5 x 45 cm and it weighs 5.44 kg.

21.5-inch Apple iMac lowered

Once all the specifications of this model have been reviewed, we only need to talk about its price. Specifically, the model on offer with the configuration just mentioned has a recommended retail price of 1249 euros, however, now we can get it on sale at Fnac. The final price applying the discount is 1088.97 euros, which represents a saving of 160 euros.

As for delivery time and shipping costs refers, Fnac allows you to choose store collection, a free service for all those who have a store close to home. There is also the possibility that it will be sent to us at a collection point with delivery scheduled in 24 hours. Now, if we want to have it delivered to our home, then we can choose between express service in one day or standard service in two or three business days. These last options have a cost of 3.99, 7.99 and 6.99 euros respectively, unless we are members of Fnac, which is also free.