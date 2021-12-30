Four footballers tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Christmas holidays

2021-12-29

Coronavirus cases continue in LaLiga. The Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that four of its players tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the Christmas holidays.

This is how the table of positions of soccer in Spain goes

The merengue team pointed out that the infected are Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr.

The white squad reported the infections after subjecting all the players to new PCR tests before resuming training this afternoon. The four footballers are isolated in their homes and will cause loss for the game against him Getafe next Sunday.

In the case of Fede Valverde, It is the second time that he tests positive for coronavirus, because in April he was also infected and was low in various encounters.