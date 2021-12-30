Four footballers tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Christmas holidays

2021-12-29
Coronavirus cases continue in LaLiga. The Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that four of its players tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the Christmas holidays.
The merengue team pointed out that the infected are Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr.
The white squad reported the infections after subjecting all the players to new PCR tests before resuming training this afternoon. The four footballers are isolated in their homes and will cause loss for the game against him Getafe next Sunday.
In the case of Fede Valverde, It is the second time that he tests positive for coronavirus, because in April he was also infected and was low in various encounters.
Vinicius, Courtois and Camavinga were, along with Lucas Vázquez, Carvajal and Mendy, the only ones who had not yet passed the Covid-19. Just two weeks ago the squad suffered an outbreak that affected eight players: Marcelo, Alaba, Lunin, Modric, Isco, Asensio, Rodrygo and Bale.
Courtois, through social networks, regretted the news. “Unfortunately, and despite complying with all the measures, I have tested positive for Covid in the last control. Although I do not have any symptoms, I am at home following the corresponding protocol and training to return as soon as possible. Thank you all!”.
The withdrawal of the Belgian goalkeeper opens the doors of ownership to Lunin, who has not played an official match for almost a year, when he played the round of 32 match of the Copa del Rey against Alcoyano.