Fraccari on the way to Cuba to demand President of the Baseball Federation – SwingCompleto

By Dency Milan

The maximum rector of the World Baseball Confederation (WBSC, for its acronym in English), Riccardo Fraccari will be in Cuba in the first month of the year 2022, as reported by the Commissioner of Baseball Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, the date is set from 13 to January 18th.

As part of his work schedule, Fraccari will visit facilities and meet with those responsible for the Island. But the most important part of his visit should be around the fact that the largest of the Antilles has just defined its President of the Cuban Baseball Federation .

With the date of the fourth WBCS congress defined for the month of April, where there will be elections, Fraccari will ensure that Cuba does not participate without its president defined and acting in office.

Among the core issues of his visit, Pérez Prado said that the sponsors contract will be evaluated, the closest with Teammate. In addition to subsidizing baseball and softball academies in the region. Another important issue will be the discussion and implementation of the athlete registration before the World Cup of the discipline, and on other issues related to the island’s baseball. He will end his work stay on January 17 with a press conference.

It is a visit that could accelerate the process of defining a President of the Cuban Baseball Federation, since the main functions are currently under the direction of Yovani Aragón, in his position as vice president.

In the same way, the visit should serve for Cuba to try to find events in the year 2022, which, if held here, can increase the level of the facilities and the sport of the ball and strikes in general.

Although the visit is cut off from work, he sends a message to the Cuban Baseball Federation that the period of waiting for a president has already run out, and that Cuba in the fourth congress must appear with a person named and accredited for the international organization of discipline.

It is true that it can be difficult to occupy a position that left a void in the fans, since the departure of its former president Higinio Velez Carrion It happened in a sudden and painful way, when the pandemic took it away from us before its time and with many things to contribute.

Let’s wait for the visit of Riccardo Fraccari, who will surely be the highest representative in Cuba, and there will be a route where we can work and raise our baseball. I can only say until it happens … Do we need the highest international authority to visit us to appoint a president?