Frida Sofía surprises with a change of look to receive 2022

Frida Sofía Guzmán, model and singer, shared on social networks the way in which he says goodbye to 2021, in which the young woman is first shown in sportswear with boxing gloves and then wears a outfit in black, which consists of a skirt, top and a short jacket.

Which was accompanied by the following message: “I see u boo! #loshatersdiranqueesphotoshop ”. One of the details that stands out is that the singer appears with hair painted black and which makes her look different.

Several of his followers highlighted the beauty of the daughter of Alejandra Guzman, they also indicated that his black hair suited him very well, and even some doubted if it was Frida because her appearance is very different. It should be remembered that Frida wore her hair in blue and pink in recent months.

On the other hand, it has stood out from Frida Sofía has not made any public comment or in social networks about the health of the actress Silvia Pinal, who this Wednesday, December 29, was discharged after falling ill with Covid-19 and treatment will continue at home.

Unlike the rest of the family members who expressed themselves about the actress’s health.

Silvia Pinal was discharged

After spending five days in the hospital, Silvia Pinal was discharged, so you will continue your treatment at home. His admission to the hospital was the result of having heart complications and coronavirus (December 23) and later it was revealed that he had coronavirus.

“My mother is still perfectly fine, stable without any symptoms, with all her perfect vital signs, she still has a little cough and they are already treating the virus that they found in the urinary tract, they are already giving her an antibiotic, I believe that in about two more days the treatment will end ”, described Sylvia Pasquel on December 28.

