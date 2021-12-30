From Havana to New York … and from New York to Miami (VIDEO)

Three-time winner of the Grammy Award, pianist, flutist, musical director, composer, arranger and producer, the world renowned Cuban musician Oriente López bids farewell to 2021 and receives with his music 2022, in a unique presentation this December 31 in the city of Miami

“Miami is very significant for me because of the large number of Cubans that exist here,” the musician confessed to us, who for this concert will share the stage with Jorge Sanfiel (guitar), Sergio Raveiro (bass) and Calixto Oviedo (percussion).

At 11:59 p.m. on the last day of 2021, the first note of this concert will sound at Delio Photo Studio (2399 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145).

Oriente López arrives in Miami after a broad, distinguished and recognized musical career of more than 30 years, a path that began in Havana when Oriente was a child and entered the world of music, beginning to learn the violin, the flute and piano. He is a graduate of the National School of Art, ENA. After making his debut as a musician at the age of 12, Oriente López joined the Afrocuba group —founded in 1977— in 1983, of which he would be musical director for seven years.

In 1993, Oriente was “born again” (as he himself has said) when he arrived in New York City, a city recognized as the epicenter of music and characterized by its high musical level. In the East Big Apple he obtained a Master of Arts from New York University. Simultaneously, he continued working as a pianist, flutist, music director, and producer. His undeniable talent and perseverance have led him to maintain a successful musical career: He has won three Grammy Awards: 2000, 2004 and 2014.

About his music, L. Santiago Méndez Alpízar has said: “If we made a drastic selection of Cuban musicians for a small-format performance, within the period from 1959 to date, Oriente López would surely be one of the essentials.”

Oriente assured us that he “does what he wants to do every day: music … Every day I try to make music, to compose music and that is what makes me happy,” he concluded. His compositions and musical arrangements continue to be recorded and performed by numerous artists around the world. His exquisite and unique musical creation, -which manages to masterfully fuse genres of traditional Cuban music such as guaracha, cha cha chá, son and conga, with clear influences from African, Spanish, Brazilian and American jazz music, – it has been included in various genres, such as film music, musical theater, classical music, Latin popular music, and Latin jazz.

Oriente has collaborated with important groups or artists such as Afrocuba, Chico Buarque, Celia Cruz, Paquito D’Rivera, Malena Burke, Paul Simon, Javier Ruibal, Charlie Haden, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Regina Carter, Chucho Valdes, Patato, Pacho Alonso, Ralph Irizarry and Timbalaye, Mauricio Zottarelli, Pablo Milanés, Fito Paez, Silvio Rodríguez, Emmanuel, Yekina Pavón, Roy Brown, Juana Bacallao, among others.