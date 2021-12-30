From January to December: this was the transformation of Adamari López

Without a doubt, Adamari López had a great transformation throughout this 2021, since he got fully into his exercise routine and a diet; In addition, he suffered the separation of Toni Costa, with whom he had a relationship of 10 years.

Thus began the year Adamari López

The first publication of the host on her Instagram account was this video in which she told that she would continue with the challenge of WW, Oprah Winfrey, and that she would put herself as a priority.

“New resolutions that I know are difficult to follow, but in 2021 I want to continue with that goal of achieving everything I want,” said Adamari.

February

On the occasion of February 14, the artist shared a photo with her then partner, Toni Costa, and the change in her face is a bit evident.

March

During this month he received an award from the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (Alianza de las Artes Puertorriqueñas), an organization that recognizes the work of some famous people in the United States.

López posed next to the medal and shared a photo in a medium short shot, in which only his chest and face can be seen, which looks thinner.

April

At the beginning of this month the change began to be more evident, as he took a short vacation and when he returned he published a photo from the program’s studio Today, in which she wore a green dress with flowers.

Around this time, the American Music Awards 2021, an award with the best of music, which Adamari attended wearing a silver dress.

May

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the actress also shared moments of a photo shoot with her daughter Alaïa, in which she wore a blue dress, which added a bit of volume to her body.

June

In an Instagram post, Adamari wore a blue dress, showing the change in her face and figure.

July

This month she went on vacation to Europe and took the opportunity to wear different and more daring outfits than the ones she used to wear before.

August

She shared a photo with her personal trainer, Jocelyn Trochez, and wrote: “Another month that is ending and another that I celebrate with gratitude and happiness for remaining focused on my well-being and health. I have so much to thank all of you and my WW family. “

September

She wore this total black look in one of the “Hoy día” broadcasts, and showed off how thin she already looked.

In addition, she began her role as a judge on the reality show “Así se baila” and every week she dazzled with her looks.

One of the outfits that attracted the most attention was the one she wore during the “Billboard Awards” ceremony, in which her transformation was already very evident.

October

During the fifth gala of This is how you dance, she showed off her shapely figure with this red dress.

He also started uploading various reels on Instagram, joining current trends.

November

Adamari took the opportunity to share a comparison of the change he had during these months.

To end his participation in the dance reality show, he presented a choreography with his ex Toni and his daughter Alaïa.

December

The artist traveled to Israel to be part of the 70th edition of miss Universe, in which she served as a judge.

Now she is more confident than ever and has said that she continues to push herself every day.

