Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking, According to New York Jury | International | News

The british Ghislaine maxwell, former lover and right hand of magnate Jeffrey Epstein and accused of collaborating with him in several cases of sex trafficking with minors, has been found this Wednesday guilty of five of the six crimes for which he was being tried by a New York jury, as reported by several journalists present in the room.

The jury, which began its deliberations on Monday, December 20, found Maxwell, who has just turned 60, guilty of the most serious charges, including “sex trafficking of a minor”, a crime that alone can cost him up to 40 years in prison.

Observers believed that the jury’s deliberations were favoring Maxwell because many of his requests to review statements and evidence were in line with the doubts raised by the British defense about the inconsistency of the evidence.

This evidence has been based primarily on the testimonies of four women – of whom three requested and obtained anonymity – who declared that they had been contacted and tricked by Maxwell into moving to some of the mansions that Jeffrey Epstein possessed and where, under the name of “massages”, subjected them to sexual abuse while they were minors.

(From left to right) Isabel Maxwell, Christine Maxwell and Kevin Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother and sisters leave the US Federal District Court EFE / EPA / PETER FOLEY

Photo: EFE

Ultimately, the jury found Maxwell guilty of five crimes, ranging from “transporting a minor for the purpose of sex trafficking”, to “conspiracy in sex trafficking of minors” or “incitement” to travel for sexual activities, among others.

According to those present, Ghislaine Maxwell did not cry or lose her temper upon hearing the reading of the verdict, which may mean that she will spend the rest of her life in prison; She took sips from a bottle of water and whispered in the ear of one of her lawyers. (I)