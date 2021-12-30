Gignac ‘scolded’ the son of Diente López for wearing a PSG shirt

Editorial Mediotiempo

Carry one PSG jersey in the presence of an Olympique de Marseille idol is like wearing Rayados’ at the home of the Tigers, because André-Pierre Gignac did not give credit that the son of Tooth López was playing on the field of the University Stadium with the shirt of his staunch French rival.

In a video shared by Tigres on social networks, you can see Gignac “scolding” the son of the Tooth, questioning him in an affective way why he was wearing a sweater alluding to Paris Saint-Germain: “Let’s see those clothes, Benja, why are you bringing that?”, questioned the French forward.

The best thing was the response of the young man, who blamed Nico López because: “It was my dad’s idea”, to which André reacted with laughter and went directly to the “culprit” to ask if it was true.

Transfers of Tigres for the Clausura 2022

If it was already a school of fear, the Tigers added two reinforcements so far for the new tournament that make them even more candidates for the title, remembering that they were eliminated in the Semifinals.

The new faces are Sebastian Cordova, the Mexican national team who had differences with Santiago Solari and whom the board sought to sell because of what is rumored to be “questionable attitudes” of the midfielder; they also added to Jesus Angulo, who just won the title with Atlas and will fight for the title as a left back, a position in which the felines improvised Javier Aquino.

When does Tigres debut in 2022?

The team of the UANL will have its first match of the Clausura 2022 in the always difficult court of Torreón against Santos Laguna, rival that he eliminated in the last Quarterfinals. This time the game will be the Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 p.m. within Matchday 1.