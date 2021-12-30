Gignac ‘scolds’ the son of ‘Diente’ López





Photo: COURTESY | @TigresOficial

André-pierre Gignac did not hide his “annoyance” that the son of Nicolás “Diente” López appeared in the training of Tigers with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

“Who owns this child,” said Gignac when he saw little Benjamin kicking the ball on the field of the University stadium. And the fact is that the French footballer is a faithful follower of Olympique de Marseille, which has a strong rivalry with PSG.

“Let’s see those clothes, let’s see son… let’s see Benja… I’m going to tell your dad… was it his idea?” Gignac pointed out in surprise as he claimed Benjamin.

On your twitter account, Gignac asked the Olympique to send a shirt to the son of «Tooth» so that he would not appear again with the PSG jacket.

“Ayyyyy Nicolasssssss … I’m going to give him a shirt from @OM_Officiel @OM_Espanol to Benja”, posted Gignac.

Immediately came the reply from the French team “Where do we send it to?”, To which Gignac replied “In the university stadium to the name of Nicolas López please … Thank you very much,” said the striker of the Tigres.

In the university stadium to the name of Nicolas López please 😁 Thank you very much – Gignac Andre-pierre (@ 10APG) December 29, 2021

Los Tigres, under the command of Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, culminated last season, Guard1anes 2021, in fourth place in the tournament and, after eliminating Santos Laguna In the quarterfinals, they gave up hope of getting into the dispute for their eighth title at the Nou Camp, when León dramatically prevailed in the second leg (after drawing 1-1) two goals to one, where there was also controversy after a brawl at the end of the match.