Gilberto Santa Rosa tests positive for COVID-19

The management office of singer Gilberto Santa Rosa, GSR Management, reported this Thursday afternoon that he will not be able to participate in the New Year’s Eve Party announced for December 31 in the Puerto Rico Convention District.

Santa Rosa, who in recent days has been tested for COVID-19 almost daily for labor issues, tested positive this morning. The artist had a second test in the afternoon that reconfirmed the result.

“Gilberto is fine and we know that he will recover very soon. We are very sorry that you cannot be part of this historic event, of which we have never had any doubt that it will be successful for Puerto Rico, ”concluded Rafo Muñiz, manager of Santa Rosa.

El Caballero de la Salsa was announced for the stage of the “News Years Rockin Eve”, which for the first time will have a countdown in Spanish from Puerto Rico. The event will be held in the T Mobile District.

Another musician who was scheduled to participate in the New Year’s Eve party in the T Mobile District also tested positive for COVID-19. Is about Javier Bermudez, one of the vocalists of Limi-T 21.

However, as reported this afternoon by a spokeswoman for the group, the other two vocalists, Elvin and Ramiro, came out negative in the test that detects COVID and will appear in the musical special.