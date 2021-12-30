Gilberto Santa Rosa will not appear at the end of the year event “From Puerto Rico to the World” after testing positive for COVID-19

The singer Gilberto santa rosa You will not be able to participate in the end of the year party “From Puerto Rico to the world”, which will be held tomorrow at the Puerto Rico Convention District and that will include the transmission of the special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” of the chain ABC, from the entertainment center T-Mobile District.

The artist’s management office, GSR Management, reported today that Santa Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, after being tested almost daily for labor issues in the past few days. Likewise, it was indicated that the salsa singer had a second test in the afternoon that reconfirmed the result.

“Gilberto is fine and we know that he will recover very soon. We are very sorry that you cannot be part of this historic event, of which we have never had any doubt that it will be successful for Puerto Rico, ”concluded Rafo Muñiz, manager of Santa Rosa.

After the news was released, this afternoon the executive director of the Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines, issued a communication on her Twitter account.

“We have just been notified that @gilbertoSR tested positive for COVID-19. I want to thank you for being available to be part of this historic event for Puerto Rico. Quick recovery! ”, He published.

In the same way, Santa Rosa would be presented tomorrow in the Tropicoro room as part of the end of the year activities of the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in an exclusive show.

During the past few days, the artist published on his social networks that he was in Cali, Colombia, where he made several musical presentations. He was even sharing with other salsa artists such as Maelo Ruiz, José Alberto “El Canario” and Tony Vega.