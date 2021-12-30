Google works on a new permission to search Wi-Fi networks without requiring location in Android 13

It was like this since the beginning of time, but it was not until we had a pandemic over and the arrival of Google’s contact tracing API in general and Radar COVID in particular that we learned that the permission to track Bluetooth nearby It came even to the access to the locationwhether we want to or not.

It was not a bug, but featureWell, it is possible to get a good idea of ​​where you are from the nearby Bluetooth devices, but Google managed to uncouple these permissions in Android 12, with a new permission to scan Bluetooth devices without requiring the location. Search Wi-Fi networks without requiring location permission It would be the next step, in Android 13.

Wi-Fi networks yes, location no

Traditionally an application that searches for nearby Bluetooth devices or Wi-Fi networks need permission to locationWell, that’s how Google has designed it. The logic behind it is that from analyzing nearby devices, it is possible for said application to get an approximate idea of ​​the current location, even though the approximate location or GPS is not used.

This led to certain misunderstandings with apps like Radar COVID, which required location permission to do their job: tracking nearby devices and exchanging identifiers. The app needs access to the location, despite not getting the location from Android. In Android 12, Google added new permissions to track nearby Bluetooth devices no need to ask for location permission.

A member of the Nearby Share team shared on Reddit (via Mishaal Rahman), that the same could apply to the permission to search for Wi-Fi networks in the future, maybe on Android T or Android 13. After decoupling the location from the Bluetooth tracking permission, the next step would be to do the same with the Wi-Fi connections.

We agree. There are strong privacy reasons why location is required to be on to perform Bluetooth / WiFi scans (apps get a snapshot of all devices around you that can be used to get your exact location), but we’ve been working with the Bluetooth and WiFi teams to do their best to decouple it. We can now do locationless Bluetooth scans on Android 12 (aside from some well-known BLE formats that include data directly relevant to location), and we hope to do the same for WiFi on Android T. If we are successful, then we can remove the requirement to enable The ubication.

This would allow applications that need to analyze nearby Wi-Fi networks for some reason, to do their work without exposing the user’s location, as long as they adapt to use these new permissions. The response from the Google worker on reddit refers to a complaint from a user of why location permission is required to transfer data with Nearby Share.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed, other than that Google is actively trying to decouple these two permissions. If they succeed, we will have a little more privacy as standard in Android 13, which never hurts.