Government has new electricity rates from January 2022

SANTO DOMINGO. As of January 2022, the three electricity distribution companies in the Dominican Republic would apply increases to the residential energy consumption rate by provision of the Superintendency of Electricity (SIE).

The SIE instructed in this regard the companies Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte (Edenorte), del Sur (Edesur) and del Este (Edeeste) by means of a public notice, according to press reports this Thursday.

The resolution provides that in the case of Edeeste, residential rate customers will pay a new fixed charge.

Likewise, the price of 4 pesos and 44 cents that Edeeste customers currently pay for consumption of 100 kilowatt hours will go to 5 pesos and 66 cents.

Users who consume 201 to 300 kilowatts, whose rate is currently 6 pesos 97 cents per kilowatt, will pay it at 7 99 cents.

The residential customer that now consumes from 301 to 700 kilowatts, at a rate of 10 pesos and 86 cents per kilowatt, will pay 11 pesos and 56 for it as of January.

Those who pay a consumption of more than 700 kilowatts, currently at 11 pesos and 10 cents, will pay at 11 pesos and 79 cents per kilowatt.

“The new increases apply for the January-March 2022 quarter and cover all types of rates, including a rate schedule for the isolated Pedernales system,” he indicates.

