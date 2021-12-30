Greece bans New Year’s music at venues amid rising covid

Greece’s health minister said on Wednesday that music will be banned from all commercial venues for New Years celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to an increase in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant.

The restrictions, originally planned to go into effect on January 3, will begin early Thursday after the daily number of infections soared to nearly 22,000 on Tuesday, more than double the record number reported the previous day.

“Omicron is now the dominant variant in terms of new infections,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a live-streamed briefing.

Much is still unknown about omicron, even if it causes a more or less serious disease.

Greece’s measures include mandatory use of high-protection masks in supermarkets and on public transport, schedule changes and additional work-from-home requests for government employees, and strict capacity limits at sports facilities.

Entertainment venues will close at midnight starting Thursday, but will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. for New Years Eve.