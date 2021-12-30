Haaland publishes enigmatic message; in Madrid and Barcelona they observe

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 18:41:07





They say that when the river sounds, water carries. And if the protagonist of the story in question is in charge of feeding the speculations, everything becomes more interesting. Through social networks, Erling Haaland uploaded an enigmatic message which has been taken as a new demonstration of the forward’s desire for leave Borussia Dortmund.

In mid-December it was his singular farewell at Signal Iduna Park giving an Olympic lap thanking the fans and now on Instagram he published a Story with the message: “My next six months will be my best”. That simple phrase has sparked any amount of rumors that point directly to two cities: Madrid and Barcelona.

Haaland’s future would be in Spain

Although the winter market in European football has not yet begun, the name of Erling haaland is one of those that has sounded the most, since the forward would be under the sights of several teams, including the Barcelona and Real Madrid, but they are the seconds of which there are approaches confirmed by the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“It doesn’t matter where I go, everyone talks to you about Erling Haaland. The only thing I know for sure is that Real Madrid is very interested in him. I could name another 25 teams now, but I know for sure about Madrid, “the executive mentioned to the German newspaper. Bild.

Dortmund already put an ‘ultimatum’ to Erling Braut

And it is precisely the same medium that details that the Borussia Dortmund has set “end of February” as the deadline the nicknamed Buffalo to decide his future and then be able to negotiate with the various bidders for an amount that, according to Bild, would be 75 million euros, which sounds like a bargain according to current soccer prices and all that for a clause in his contract.