“He will always be the love of my life”: Carlos Marín wanted to remarry his ex before his tragic death

The French singer Geraldine Larrosa, better known by her stage name Innocence, she was married to the late Spanish singer Carlos Marín from 2006 to 2009, and previously both had maintained a sentimental relationship that lasted more than a decade.

Even if their marriage ended in divorce to the surprise of their relatives, who saw them as the perfect couple, according to his own confession. Il Divo singer on one occasion, the separation was amicable and he even became godfather to the daughter she had with a later partner.

Carlos died of covid on December 19 at age 53 after being admitted to a Manchester hospital during the group’s tour of the United Kingdom and, in the public wake that has now been held in Madrid, Geraldine has revealed that both had made plans to remarry after reconciling in the last two years.