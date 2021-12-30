Health and communities study shortening the isolation of positives by the omicron explosion | Society

Pablo, in his home in Pontevedra where he is confined by positive covid. ÓSCAR CORRAL (EL PAÍS)

The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities will debate this Wednesday at the meeting of the Interterritorial Council the reduction of the isolation of positive cases of covid, as confirmed by three health sources to EL PAÍS. The final decision, which must define points such as the new duration of the measure or whether it will be indicated for all citizens or only for those with the complete vaccination schedule, must be adopted by the Public Health Commission after the proposal of the experts of the Alert Report. The Alerts Report is scheduled to meet this Wednesday, although according to Health the Commission is not expected to do so this week.

“We have to adapt to the new situation created by the omicron variant. The circulation of the virus is very high and the cases are growing exponentially, but it is also true that the vast majority of them are very mild or asymptomatic in vaccinated people. This makes it meaningless to maintain an isolation so long that it was agreed for the previous variants and that, in addition, has a huge economic cost ”, explains a health officer in a community.

Asked about this after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, has declined to give more details about the measure: “Any decision we make in the management of the pandemic we do with the rigor of the technical teams. Tomorrow there will be a meeting of the Interterritorial Council as it has been every week ”, he stated, informs Jose Marcos.

A spokesman for Health ensures that “the proposal has not yet been taken to any of the decision-making bodies on the pandemic,” without specifying further details.

The Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, has considered it “reasonable” to shorten the isolation time. “All these proposals have already been made in this context but they require an in-depth study and an agreement at the national and European Union level,” added Zapatero.

The quarantine ordered for patients diagnosed with covid in Spain is currently 10 days, although other countries have already agreed to reduce this period of time or are studying doing so. The United Kingdom set a seven-day isolation last Wednesday provided that the patient tests negative in two self-diagnostic tests in the last two days. The United States has gone further this Monday by setting the prevention measure at five days if the person does not have symptoms, although on their return to normal they must use a mask in all settings for at least five more days. If you have symptoms, you should stay home until you feel fine.

The reduction of isolation is an adaptation to reality on two fronts. On the one hand, the enormous transmission capacity demonstrated by the omicron variant has put some essential services in check due to the large number of infected employees. On the other hand, the evidence that is emerging corroborates that the new form of the virus is capable of infecting vaccinated people, but it almost always does so with very mild and short-lived clinical pictures, when not asymptomatic.

The new measures come after the Public Health Commission agreed last week that close contacts of positive cases should not be quarantined if they have completed the vaccination schedule. Italy was the last country to join this trend on Tuesday, when it was made public that the Scientific Technical Committee to monitor the pandemic will study on Wednesday to shorten the current quarantine, set from 7 to 10 days depending on whether the patient is vaccinated and other circumstances. , within a period of time between 3 and 5 days. France is also looking at shortening the insulation for close contacts.

The meeting of the Interterritorial Council takes place in the midst of a skyrocketing growth in incidence in Spain, which this Monday exceeded 1,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and with the rest of indicators, such as incidence at 7 days and positivity, pointing because the infections will continue to grow significantly over the next few days.

The situation has exceeded the diagnostic capacity of the primary care network, for which communities such as Madrid, Catalonia and Navarra already accept a positive self-diagnosis test as evidence of contagion and do not ask to confirm this result with a new test (PCR or professional antigen test) in the public network.