Health explains how the pills against COVID-19 that Puerto Rico received work

Puerto Rico received yesterday the first delivery of 560 oral treatments against COVID-19, which will be initially distributed through pharmacies of the Walgreens chain, announced today the main medical officer of the Department of Health, Iris Cardona.

This first installment corresponds to the drug Paxlovid (Pfizer), after approval for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “It has already arrived in Puerto Rico, it has arrived since yesterday (Tuesday) … and in the coming weeks this will be available in all the towns of Puerto Rico“, He said.

Meanwhile, last night 500 bottles of Molnupiravir (Merck) had to arrive on the island, which also has an emergency use approval from the FDA. “These drugs will be made available to people who need it and qualify for free, it was done with monoclonals and vaccines,” explained the official.

The total of the first allocation between both drugs for Puerto Rico is 3,160 treatments, which will arrive in different deliveries.

These oral antiviral medications stop the virus from multiplying, preventing severe consequences and shortening the period of symptoms.

Cardona explained that Paxlovid is indicated in patients 12 years of age and older with a minimum weight of 88 pounds, who are positive in a viral test, who are in the first five days of disease evolution and who are at risk of complications, such as this would be the case of elderly and chronically ill people, for example.

Paxlovid is not indicated in sick patients with hospitalization criteria, with symptoms for more than five days or who are taking any medication that is contraindicated. Neither can those with a history of severe allergic reaction to the active ingredients of the drug be ingested.

The treatment lasts for five days through which three tablets have to be ingested twice a day. For patients with advanced kidney disease there are dose adjustments. “We have prepared some treatment guides for the entire medical community to remind them of the basics,” said Cardona.

Meanwhile, Molnupiravir is indicated only for patients over 18 years of age. Like Paxlovid, the person must be positive in a viral test, must be in the first five days of disease progression and have a risk of complications. “This is not the pill that I took because I was with so and so who called me who was positive,” he said.

In this case, the person takes four tablets twice a day for five days. “There is a concern of fetal toxicity, therefore, it is not indicated in pregnant women or in women who could be pregnant,” he said.

Although by federal provision these first treatments will be distributed through Walgreens pharmacies, the idea is that in the next week they will be available in community pharmacies that have been included in the process. Later, they will include pharmacies in hospitals. “An average of 20 treatments are assigned by pharmacies initially,” he noted.

The deliveries to Puerto Rico of the drugs will be biweekly and the allocation may change, since the quantity is determined taking into consideration the population and the level of positivity.

Cardona said that today they would be conducting an information session with the medical community about the guidelines and how to prescribe the drug. “This type of medicine that interrupts viral multiplication in the human body helps because it interrupts the progression of the disease … and it avoids, above all, the complication of getting to the hospital “, he claimed.