Healthcare worker accused of killing elderly patient at her New York home

Gail Godwin, a home health caregiver, was arrested and charged with killing her 83-year-old patient in a wheelchair inside her home in Garden City, Long Island (NY).

Godwin, 63, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the police arrived at John Busch’s house and found the octogenarian dead with a deep head wound Monday night, according to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The time of death or the weapon used was not specified.

Busch, what suffered from dementia and had no relatives, was receiving 24-hour care from a couple of health workers, and Godwin called his colleague to tell him that he had found the elderly woman unconscious during his shift, a neighbor said at the Daily News. The other woman advised Godwin to call 911 and then headed to the victim’s home.

When the second health worker arrived, Godwin was already handcuffed. “It was like a 48-hour episode,” said neighbor and friend of the victim John Falabella (66), referring to the popular crime investigation television show. “The circumstances are peculiar.”

Bay Shore resident Godwin was charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the well-being of an incompetent or disabled person physically, police said.