Heat wave: how to do sports and exercise in the summer without fainting

Among the sporting milestones left by 2021, one can hardly forget the one that occurred on June 29 in Copenhagen, when at minute 42 of the Eurocup match between the Danish team and its Finnish counterpart, local star Christian Eriksen collapsed in the court as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

It was about 20 minutes that the player remained unconscious on the pitch – and a few in which he was clinically dead – receiving help from a medical team who had to practice CPR to save his life. The scene was broadcast live for the whole world and left an indelible memory in popular memory, even more so when in the following six months there were dozens of other similar cases, many with fatal outcomes, in which professional athletes suffered some systemic failure. . The most recent was the death of the Algerian soccer player Sofiane Loukar, which occurred last Sunday 26, after the cardiac arrest that affected him after a strong hit to the head.

If something like this happened to them, still young members of the sports elite, what awaits the rest of us mortals who exercise in an amateur way when the weather conditions exceed 30 degrees and the sun does not need a magnifying glass to turn on the trees?

In the summer, due to its high temperatures and the power of UV rays, the risk level of both musculoskeletal injuries and alterations to the body increases, with the heart and respiratory system being the main threats.

2020 was one of the three warmest years since planetary temperatures have been recorded, according to the United States Meteorological Society. The records of the Earth were between 0.54 ° C and 0.62 ° C above the average obtained between 1981 and 2010. Some reports even indicate that the planet reached a rise of 1.2ºC, well away from 0, 16ºC which, according to NASA, averaged for 1880.

In Chile, climate change has meant an advance of the desert towards the south and, with it, that we have to face increasingly higher temperatures. How does this impact the sport? “One always recommends that physical activity in summer be done at extreme times: early in the morning or later, when there is less heat and UV radiation. However, this year we have found that in the mornings there are 18 or 20 degrees, when before there were only 12 or 13 degrees ”, says Rodolfo Hidalgo, academic at the School of Kinesiology of the Finis Terrae University.

These new climatic conditions make it more difficult for the body “to maintain certain levels of homeostasis – the balance between the body’s systems – and of hydroelectrolytes, which are the mineral salts and water that are needed to function properly. It is also more difficult to maintain thermoregulation, that is, to level the internal temperature between the parameters of 36.2 and 37.4º ”.

In this way, the prevalence of muscle injuries, such as cramps, contractures, and tears, as well as more complex situations, such as cardiovascular disorders, acute myocardial or cerebrovascular infarcts, increases.

And not only that: Luis Peñailillo, head of the Laboratory of Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences at Andrés Bello University, adds a significant risk to developing heat shock, which can lead to fainting or fainting due to high body temperature and dehydration.

“The problem is that large volumes of water are lost: 1 to 1.5 liters per hour of exercise. This leads to losses of electrolytes, mainly sodium, which makes the heart work harder to maintain blood pressure and therefore stresses the cardiovascular system ”, explains Peñailillo.

Dehydration is one of the common problems that amateur athletes face. Especially during the summer, when a slight increase in the incidence of cardiovascular events is seen, according to Hidalgo. “The cardiovascular system is a hydraulic pump, whose pipes are the arteries, veins and lymphatic content, and when that is decreased in the amount of water, it becomes more viscous and thick. Thus, it is much more difficult for the blood, oxygen and nutrients necessary for the different systems that are required by physical activity to circulate ”.

How do you know if you are at risk of dehydration? “If you feel thirsty during exercise, we are already dehydrated and the system collapsed. And once it is already collapsed, we have no way to reverse it immediately. Even if I start drinking water, I won’t be able to hydrate for several more hours, ”Hidalgo responds.

When Christian Eriksen was referred to the hospital in Copenhagen, once he was revived, one of the first to speak publicly about what happened was Sanjay Sharma. The prestigious English cardiologist had met the player when both were part of the English club Tottenham Spurs. Between 2013 and 2020, Sharma was in charge of examining the midfielder’s health. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, what if there was something we didn’t see?’ But I checked the results and everything was perfect, “he told ESPN.

The withdrawal of Argentine player Sergio Agüero from sports activity, after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the middle of the game, also surprised everyone, because throughout his career no medical examination detected any failure in his body. But while athletes are constantly under surveillance, most of us race with Jesus as a co-pilot. Still, there are various internal factors that represent an alert.

Rodolfo Hidalgo says that some are related to primary cardiovascular risks, “which have to do with high blood pressure, smoking or high cholesterol.” And the secondary ones are “the fact of being a man over 40 or a woman over 50, at which point the physiology of the different systems begins to lose its quality; and also when there is a family history of non-communicable chronic pathologies, such as diabetes, kidney problems, obesity or being overweight, among others ”.

The acclimatization capacity of each person is another preponderant factor when exercising under high temperatures. According to Luis Peñailillo, “everyone has a specific way of tolerating and dissipating heat, which is associated with their sweating rate — how many liters of sweat they produce when exercising per hour — and the amount of sodium they lose in that sweat, which will determine the severity of the dehydration ”.

The sedentary lifestyle to which a large part of the population dived during the most critical months of the pandemic can also be the cause of these types of complications. For this reason, specialists advise medical advice and evaluation, especially if you are going to start or return to sports or exercises. Even more so if old habits are far from being aligned with the behaviors promoted by sport.

Since Calama was announced as the venue for the match that will face Chile and Argentina in qualifiers on January 27, the claims have spread throughout the eastern limit of the Andes Mountains. The Argentines accuse the Red of wanting to take advantage of extra sports and putting the players at risk, considering that the mining city is more than 2,200 meters high and the temperature easily exceeds 30 degrees.

Going down the ladder from professionalism to amateurism, can a pichanga be a risk to a person’s health? According to specialists, yes. Soccer is considered among the riskiest sports, “those in which the physiological parameters are more difficult for the body to maintain or control,” as Rodolfo Hidalgo explains. High intensity activities related to many changes of direction, such as basketball, handball, tennis and the aforementioned soccer, among others, enter that classification.

“What happens with the body is that the heart rate, respiration and pressure are constantly rising and falling. So, there is no constant stimulus and that makes all the metabolic and cardiovascular machinery adapt all the time. At some point that can collapse more easily, ”says the Finis Terrae academic.

Luis Peñailillo says that the sports with the highest risk are those that last longer, “such as 21K runs, marathons or beach volleyball, which exceed an hour and a half of activity.”

Functional or circuit training – currently very fashionable – also has a higher risk, by constantly forcing the body to adapt to various stimuli. “A person who has a history or who does not take care of himself, was well sedentary for a long time and does not have professional support, it is a complex mix for any type of injury or even for something more serious,” says Hidalgo.

When the exercise is done in height, such as the game to be played in Calama or a trekking On a hill, the situation is even more risky, since the ultraviolet radiation is more powerful (that is why people in the snow burn more, even when the day was cloudy) and the amount of oxygen is less. Especially when it exceeds 1,500 or 2,000 meters in height. Therefore, to carry out mountaineering activities during the summer you must have good preparation, in addition to being well hydrated, having a good rest, good nutrition and being accompanied by people with more experience.

In contrast, aerobic exercises, such as cycling, walking, or jogging they represent less risk, since they allow a better adaptation of the organism to a constant stimulus.

The ideal is to have the advice of professionals, such as physical education teachers, kinesiologists, physiologists, among others. Especially when it comes to people who belong to the risk groups mentioned or who maintain a more sedentary lifestyle and given up to unhealthy habits. “It is necessary a medical evaluation – blood pressure, heart and respiratory rate – and of the cardiovascular system, at rest and during exercise, to see how it responds,” says Hidalgo.

Hydration is key. Especially during the days closest to physical activity. “Depending on the characteristics of the person and the activity, a hydration of between 300 cc or half a liter of water is recommended before, during and after exercise. This is much more important in people with a history, especially diabetes ”, specifies the specialist who, among other things, will be part of the medical staff of the Chilean handball team.

Luis Peñailillo says that a good way to hydrate before training — two or three hours — is with 6 milliliters of water per kilogram of weight. In other words, for a person weighing 70 kilos it would be about 420 ml. After training, he recommends drinking nothing less than chocolate milk. This type of advice also serves to carry out a specific work of acclimatization to high temperatures. This process, explains the academic from the U. Andrés Bello, consists of “gradually training the body to withstand the heat, exposing itself to it gradually, either dividing the workouts into fewer minutes per session or lowering the intensities.”

According to Peñaillo, acclimatization is generally achieved in one or two weeks, depending on the level of training. “In this process the body will adapt and begin to dissipate heat faster and more effectively.” This work can be complemented with cooling strategies during or after exercise, using wet or ice towels, drinking ice water, ice slush or juices with salts and carbohydrates – which help to better control thermal shock – or with dips in water cold.

On the other hand, the clothing that is used is relevant. An inadequate one can cause severe dehydration or even heat shocks, because it retains sweat, increasing the internal temperature. The appropriate sportswear, on the other hand, allows the body to regulate its temperature through perspiration.

What is the right clothing? “The one that is light and light, like the models dry fit, which allow sweat to fall to the ground. One of the common problems is that some people wear cotton clothing or use first layers to increase the amount of sweat, because it is mistakenly believed that this will burn more fat. The only thing he’s really doing is getting dehydrated and putting himself at risk, ”Hidalgo warns.