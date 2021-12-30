Héctor Herrera ideal candidate for MLS?

The Mexican could change of scene and leave behind his stage at Atleti de España

December 29, 2021 18:57 hs

Although the transfer market has not yet started, the rumors that surround the different leagues worldwide are at the command of all sports media. That is why we have seen how Lorenzo Insigne is very close to reaching Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

However, a new report has revealed that Hector Herrera He could leave behind his time as an Atlético Madrid player, this because he would be linked with an MLS team, as has been announced TUDN on your web portal.

However, this is not the only information that has been released around the Mexican, as Herrera would also be linked to the Roma of José Mourinho and AC Milan.

“It seems that the influential Mexican media’s time at Atlético de Madrid could soon end. Considering the use of Herrera this season and the fact that his contract is running out this summer, it is probably not ruled out that they would hear a winter offer for he”, indicates the website.

In addition, another player who could leave the ‘Colchonero’ box, led by Pablo ‘Cholo’ Simeone, could lose Luis Suárez, a Uruguayan player who is on the radar of David Bekcham’s Inter Miami.