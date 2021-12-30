Hernán Barcos trolls Jefferson Farfán on social networks and hesitates him as a “clown”

The title of Alianza Lima has a great reason for being: the union, which allowed the Blue and White team, with Hernán Barcos Y Jefferson Farfan as figures, to go from less to more in League 1 and the result was to be champion, when no one was betting on them.

That is why each practice of Alliance Lima It is a party: Joy prevails in all the players and, sometimes, it lends itself to the ‘chacota’ in the ‘trenos’, as today with Hernán Barcos and Jefferson Farfan.

In that way? What happens is that Jefferson Farfán used social networks to ‘bounce’ a bit, after winning today’s competition in the intimate preseason: “Respect today’s champion team”, placed in a post, where Leiton, Concha, Ramos and Valenzuela also appear.

Something that took ‘itch’ out of the ‘Pirate’, who showed that he also has his spark and put ‘Foquita’ Farfán ‘in the center’, putting a clown face in the photo of his celebration, which caused him a lot of laughter to ’10 from the street ‘: “Thanks”, answered.

Photo: Official Twitter capture of Hernán Barcos

