Hint? Days after announcing her singleness Alicia Machado speaks about falsehood

Alicia machado Who boasted of a relationship with Roberto Romano, confirmed his single status a few days ago. Although he hasn’t said much about it, heA Venezuelan seems to send hints to her ex through her Instagram account.

The actress and the former hockey player participated together in the reality show “The famous house”, in which she was victorious Alicia machado. The relationship between the former beauty queen and Roberto was strongly criticized as his fans assured that he did not love her.

The followers of Alicia machado They were surprised and relieved when, through a publication, she announced that she would start 2022 single. “Be careful 2022, I go with everything. More sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart. Let nothing stop us!“, wrote.

The hint of Alicia Machado

With the same dynamics, the actress of “Porque el amor manda” published a photograph followed by a text that made her followers think. It seems that her old relationship left a bad taste in her mouth and she is no longer willing to live with false people.

“When you detach yourself from falsehood and get closer to your values, you almost always find the answers to your doubts. You find the path you must follow. There is no gender when the desires come together and the will comes from your self-love and faith in your dreams. Believe in yourself because no one will do it better than you”.

Alicia Machado’s fans were present in the comments section of the publication and filled it with messages such as: “You shine on your own, you do not need anyone who does not offer you the clean and pure love that a queen deserves“,”That guy is not on your level” Y “Self love is the main thing”.