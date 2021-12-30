Octavio Ocaña: His ex Nerea Godínez reports robbery on the road | INSTAGRAM

After Octavio Ocaña unfortunately lost his life on the road, his ex-partner and fiancee Nerea Godinez she has been attending the scene, as she says, to feel her presence and guard her place.

However, not everything has been rosy with respect to the altar that placed him in this place where everything happened, because despite the fact that many people come to leave flowers for a religious article, there are also others who decided to take what was in the place.

That’s right, Nerea was in charge of reporting a robbery in the place where the interpreter of “Benito Rivers “, every week you visit that place and you come across surprises that no occasions are not as pleasant as this time.

It is important to remember that the actor was buried in his hometown, Beautiful villa, Tabasco, so his ex-partner has also been seen visiting and spending time in that place.

This Christmas the altar fills up with drinks, flowers, among some other objects that were stolen from the same place, a situation that greatly puzzled the actor’s ex.

Nerea Godínez continues sharing her moments with Octavio and also reporting everything that happened with her altar.



“Today, like every week, I went to leave her flowers and arriving, or surprise, they stole the flowers that Christmas brings. Neta, WTF with the people, how ugly that they are like this! ” Nerea expressed in her personal networks.

He also put up a picture where we could see the totally empty altar, and they really took the time to attend and take it all away, a total disappointment for the fans and of course his ex who has been so outstanding.

