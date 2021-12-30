Hit to Mercado Pago and other fintech: a measure by the Central Bank takes away a source of income

The Central Bank took advantage of its last board meeting of the year to announce a measure of high impact in the sector fintech: since January, the funds of the virtual wallets will remain embedded or “asleep” in the entity monetary policy led by Miguel Pesce “to preserve them from contingencies and guarantee that they are always available to savers”. The measure directly affects financial companies such as MercadoPago, Ualá, NaranjaX, ValePEI and Yacaré, thus losing a source of income.

Digital wallets have two ways to capture savings from your customers: with investment accounts (allows users to invest in mutual funds, for example) or with transactional accounts. When savers load the wallets to use it as a means of payment, the funds have to be deposited in the banks and the fintech they receive a return for that.

However, from now on, banks will have to deposit that money they receive from fintech in the Central Bank, where it will be immobilized until the clients need it. “Profitability cannot be obtained from these funds because it would be comparable to a financial intermediation and could, due to this nature, be the subject of legal dispute”, justified sources of the Central Bank.

“They say that (once again) smoke comes out with the smell of a lobby in the BCRA”said Lucas Llach, former vice president of the entity, on Twitter. “‘Between tongo and financial inclusion we will always choose tongo!‘The BCRA obliges banks to ensure that the money that MercadoLibre, Ualá, etc. have deposited in them (by obligation) is 100% embedded at a 0% rate in BCRA. Why? ”He added.

The economist, specialized in digital payments, explained that, “although a good part of the clients choose to be in investment funds, there is a proportion that is liquid. That liquid silver from today will not be able to pay interest or to the supplier company (money that allows you to provide other services for free) or customers “.

“And why is the liquid silver in MercadoPago obliged to fit in, instead, the liquid silver of Banco Pindonga can buy Leliq or make loans, generating a profit for Banco Pindonga? It’s not a bug, it’s a feature [No es un error, es una característica]. All lobby. Will it be free? ”Criticized Llach.

With the arrival of Pesce at the head of the Central Bank, in the last two years the regulations on the fintech. First of all, It was prohibited that salaries and social benefits could be paid through these platforms and then forced them to have the funds deposited in bank accounts. In pursuit of the industry, it advanced initiatives to expand the interoperability of QR payments.

Mercado Pago funds, for example, are deposited with Citi Bank. By this regulation, both companies will be harmed, since They will not be able to have as much liquidity, which will be a benefit that will pass to the Central Bank.

“You have to adapt to changes and be creative to continue providing services so that the industry, which is in full growth, does not suffer. but it needs to have funds to be able to subsist. In the eyes of fintech, this measure complicates the cash flow [flujo de caja] because they get us genuine income. We work hard for financial inclusion to lower cash and these things don’t help”Said Jorge Zanabone, founder of the Yacaré virtual wallet.

“The argument that the measure favors the expansion of means of payment and ensures more transparency is not true, because there was already a previous regulation that says that balances must be visible; the fintech we cannot dispose of clients’ funds, that was already assured. This regulation was not necessary ”, he added.

“The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) decided today that financial entities must constitute a reserve of 100% of the funds deposited by payment service providers that offer payment accounts (Pspocp), known as virtual wallets, to preserve them from contingencies and guarantee that they are always available to savers, “said the entity in a statement.

“These accounts are transactional in nature and the measure provided strengthens that role and favors the expansion of digital means of payment, providing greater transparency and security. The measure does not reach investment accounts that enable wallets and that allow savers to obtain a return on deposited funds “, he indicated.

“These investment accounts are kept in the same conditions. The funds of the transactional accounts managed by the Pspocp are by arrangement of the BCRA deposited at all times in demand accounts in pesos at financial institutions in the country. With this new rule, as of January 1, 2022, these funds must also remain immobilized at the BCRA, at the disposal of their holders “, he added.