Horror as ‘normality’ in Cuban cemeteries: what those who visit Colón these days see

Coffins dismantled by the rottenness of the materials with which they are made, bones and clothing of the scattered dead, small niches in which the remains are mixed, are the vision of the “normality” of Cuban cemeteries like Colón, in Havana. With these images are those who these days visit the largest cemetery on the Island, of great heritage value and declared a National Monument in 1987.

A worker from the Havana necropolis who spoke on condition of anonymity with DIARIO DE CUBA explained that this occurs “when exhumations are made two years and one day” after burial.

“Some brigades have to pick it up, but sometimes days and weeks go by“added the source. He admitted that such images “can be seen every day” and even presented it as something “normal”.

Cubans have long complained about the state of cemeteries and what happens inside them. From the loss of corpses, the theft of bones, sinks, planters and even flowers.

In April of this same year, the Government of Havana denied that human bones were thrown into the garbage in the Colón Cemetery., as reported by a user on social networks.

The Governor of Havana, Reinaldo García Zapata, said that some images released dated from 2010, when the obituary services cleaned the state vaults with remains of deceased that had been abandoned by their relatives, more than a decade ago, the newspaper published then official Havana Tribune.

The state media omitted that Enrique Varona, who shared the images on Twitter, clarified that the photos were from 2015, but denounced that “the situation continues the same today”. DIARIO DE CUBA published in January 2020 images that also showed open coffins and human remains in the streets of the Colón Cemetery.

And history repeats itself. These are images captured this Wednesday in the place: