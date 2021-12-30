How banks and fintech are using artificial intelligence to deliver loans

File photo. | Credit: EFE / Oskar Burgos



Financial technology services are increasingly large and diverse, not only representing a change for users, but also for banks that have had to adapt as new developments allow greater knowledge of the market and customers.

Faced with this situation, they have launched in Colombia a platform that will use advanced artificial intelligence functions to generate a credit score for each person and allow financial institutions to identify potential clients.

The new system is developed by the fintech Yabx which specializes in enabling credit for unbanked sectors, so thanks to an alliance it will base its data on Telecom’s Telecommunications system in association with Claro, therefore It will allow the identification of new clients not recognized by the criteria of traditional banking.

The platform will use machine-learning algorithms (artificial intelligence machine learning) to provide a credit score and other products that can be offered to banks or other fintech companies that want to improve their abilities to acquire and qualify customers whose applications to banks traditional are rejected.

Thanks to the association with Claro, one of the largest telecommunications networks in the country, the new system will be able to cover around 67% of Colombian adults, in addition, it will allow credit institutions to reduce their rejection rates by up to 40% by take into account factors that are not normally observed.

“Credit institutions can monitor and maintain the health of their existing loan portfolio. This is especially important as they face an increase in defaults after Covid-19, and such client defaults may not be properly recorded at other institutions and multiple waivers are being granted, ”explained Rajat Dayal, Founder and Director. Yabx executive.

Currently Yabx has already achieved alliances with other banks and fintech in the region, Bancolombia is one of them, in addition, it hopes to continue teaching so that traditional financial institutions maximize their returns by using tools such as machine learning and other alternative data.

So you can pay for your taxi ride using a QR code

Payment through QR Codes has become popular as an easy and fast alternative to not load cash, there are already many establishments that incorporate this type of media to their catalog, in the face of this expansion, it will now be possible for Colombians to use this method of payment when taking a taxi service.

It is thanks to the alliance between Bancolombia and the ‘Taxis Libres’ application that users will be able to use Nequi, Bancolombia A la Mano and the Bancolombia App to pay for their trips. This service will begin to operate in Bogotá, Cúcuta, Manizales, Bucaramanga, Cali and Medellín with the taxis that users request through the Taxis Libres App or if they take a taxi on the street with an allied driver who has the application.

To motivate users and drivers to start using QR payment for taxi service, the companies have decided to launch a campaign called ‘Free Taxis Aguinaldos’ that will offer a series of benefits.

For drivers, when they accumulate a total of $ 50,000 pesos in services paid with QR, they will receive a voucher from the Éxito chain store for a value of 100,000 pesos, although it will only be available for the first 100 drivers who complete this task.

In the case of users, they will receive a promotional code worth $ 5,000 pesos for their next trip to pay with a QR code. Both offers are available from December 6 and will run until January 5, 2022.

