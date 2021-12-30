How much money has Cristiano Ronaldo made? Salary, sponsorships and assets

Perhaps he is not living his best moment in his career, however, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be decisive both with his team and at Manchester United, even with the Red Devils, he saved those then led by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer from defeat on more than one occasion.

After playing four seasons with Juventus, 2021 meant a year of a change of scene for the Portuguese footballer, who knows that he could be on the verge of playing his last World Cup with their national team, as long as they manage to overcome the playoffs, which will cross them against Italy on the way.

In the Premier League he was not the player that people expected. However, in the UEFA Champions League continues to show why he is still one of the best footballers on the planet with six goals in five games played and smashing the records that he himself had

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fortune

In addition to the honor of competing to be one of the best footballers, Cristiano can also claim to be one of the highest paid athletes in sport history. His accumulated fortune stands at $ 500 million, including a great salary with the Red Devils cadre of $ 70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In a given year, easily earn $ 100-150 million in salary and endorsements. As an example, in 2020 he earned $ 120 million, approximately $ 70 million from salary, and $ 50 million from endorsements. with companies like Nike, Clear Shampoo and Herbalife.

At 36 years old, CR7 is on its way to a fortune of more than a billion dollars, a figure that still no footballer has been able to reach and that can only be boasted by athletes such as Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1 billion dollars), Michael Schumacher (1 billion dollars), Jack Nicklaus (1.15 billion dollars), Arnold Palmer ($ 1.35 billion), Tiger Woods ($ 1.65 billion) and Michael Jordan ($ 2 billion).