how much they performed against inflation

These digital assets have become a new alternative for those seeking to protect their assets. How did it go in the annual accumulated?

The Accumulated inflation in 2021 will be above 51%, a figure that has on the verge of KO the pockets of millions of Argentines, who must juggle day after day to get the most out of their money.

Faced with this complicated panorama, more and more people understand that keeping the weights under the mattress or in their savings accounts is a bad business and they seek alternatives with positive real returns to protect your capital.

For this reason, the classic option for those who have a conservative profile, As the traditional fixed term, is discarded by many due to its poor performance.

While other of the favorite alternatives, like buying dollars for savings, was decimated by the stocks, which generated a migration of users towards the parallels.

Against this background, more and more Argentines encourage betting on a relatively new option and that allows them to dollarize their assets, hand in hand with the risk involved in adding a volatile tool to the investment portfolio.

We refer to cryptocurrencies, digital assets that can be entered in pesos and acquired Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dai (DAI), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), etc.

But how did those who bet on them fare in the face of local inflation?

The consultant Focus Market Y Good bit produced a comprehensive report entitled “Buenbit Cripto Index”, where they compiled the performance of the main cryptocurrencies in the world throughout 2021.

The figures expressed in the investigation are conclusive. While the Accumulated CPI to November of this year was 45.4%, the main cryptos had in pesos a real yield of:

BTC: 74.13%

ETH: 90.62%

BNB: 24.78%

SOL: 99.35%

ADA: 92%

USDC: 24.8%

MOON: 99.54%

DOT: 89.59%

AVAX: 97.75%

The actual yield of ETH

Regarding the bitcoin behavior, from the report it is explained that, to cite an example, its value “at current prices for the period of November 2020, a value of $ 3,159,760 (USD Historical BTC / DAI) and for November 2021 (USD Current BTC / DAI) it was $ 12,212,843“.

“Now if we take these values ​​in real terms we can see that it yielded a 74.13% (deflated value). That is, this cryptocurrency not only generated a rinflation-adjusted performance of more than 70% but, if we compare it with the different CPIs, this value was always ahead, thus observing a positive real investment in inflationary terms“, highlights the investigation.

SOL’s real performance

What leads Argentines to trust these types of volatile assets?

The weakness of the peso and the restrictions to access the purchase of dollars at the official price are two of the main reasons that drive Argentines to seek tools to protect the purchasing power of their money.

In dialogue with iProUP, Damien Di Pace, director of the consulting firm Focus Market, explains that when faced with a year-on-year inflation that is above 50%, Argentines who, in electoral contexts, traditionally favor the dollar as a reserve of value, currently found an alternative in virtual currencies.

“Despite the volatility of the cryptocurrencies in 2021, and even with the fall they had in December, they continued performing well above any other asset“, analyzes the specialist.

Damián Di Pace, director of the consulting firm Focus Market

In addition, Di Pace underlines the decision by Argentines to part with pesos and seek refuge in the dollar and in cryptocurrencies.

“That is why Argentina is in the Top Ten worldwide in store of value in cryptocurrencies“, analyze.

Another feature to consider for the Focus Market specialist is related to the strong issuance of pesos that the BCRA to finance the treasure, which allows forecasting an inflation for the next year similar to that of 2021.

“For this reason, the tendency of Argentines to bet on crypto, despite its volatility, will continue to be sustained, despite the versions that a bubble may be generated in the sector. Argentines prefer to take that risk rather than keep pesos. “concludes Di Pace.